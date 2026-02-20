Cold weather shelters to open Monday and Tuesday in Manatee County  

With frigid temperatures in the forecast, Manatee County, in partnership with community organizations, will open cold weather shelters on Monday, February 23, and Tuesday, February 24.

The Salvation Army will open a cold weather shelter at its Manatee County location, 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton, with check-in beginning at 6 p.m. each night the shelters are open.

In addition, Under One Roof, located at 407 57th Ave. E., Bradenton, will open early to provide shelter for women in need during the cold weather. The women-only facility will open its doors at 2:45 p.m., earlier than its normal 3 p.m. check-in time.

Transportation to both locations will be available through Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) at 2:30 p.m. from Turning Points, located at 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton.

Turning Points will also be open to provide warmth and coffee during the cold weather.

Residents are encouraged to help spread the word to anyone who may need a warm, safe place during the cold temperatures.

For more information on cold weather safety and shelter updates, visit mymanatee.org/cold.

For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ManateeGov.

WGCU will list other shelter availability in Southwest Florida as they become known.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.