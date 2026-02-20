Lee Health confirms one positive test for measles in Lee County

Lee Health confirmed Friday it had a positive test result for a case of measles in Lee County.

Lee Health released the following statement Friday:

"We had one positive test result. We are closely monitoring measles activity in our region and maintaining ongoing coordination across clinical and operational teams to ensure continued situational awareness and preparedness. This internal collaboration allows us to align resources appropriately and respond in a measured, coordinated manner if needed."

Lee Health also said its clinical teams follow established infection prevention and control protocols and work in coordination with public health partners. The Lee Health statement said that if a patient presents with suspected measles, the health network would implement designated isolation and safety procedures to protect the patient, the staff, and other patients and visitors.

"Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles," Lee Health said. "Individuals who wish to be vaccinated for themselves or their families should contact their primary care provider or the Florida Department of Health. The Department of Health is offering MMR immunization free of charge to those interested in receiving a vaccine."

A Lee Health spokesman said that anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms — such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or rash — should call their primary care provider or the Department of Health first before going to a medical office, urgent care, or hospital. Calling ahead allows healthcare teams to take appropriate precautions to protect others and limit the spread of the infection.

There was one previous confirmed case of measles listed by The Florida Department of Health on its reportable disease frequency report as of Jan. 31.

The Florida Department of Health dashboard reports 66 measles cases in Collier County from the beginning of the year until February 14, which is the latest data they are making public. Statewide that number for the same period is 92.

In all of 2025 in Florida there were but seven cases of measles, according to state statistics.

In Collier County, WGCU has been reporting on the measles outbreak in Collier County since it began. In our latest report, on February 10, Ave Maria University stated on its website that 49 of its students had been infected with measles since the beginning of the year.

The university has not responded to any media contact since the beginning of the outbreak, including the new contact they recently posted on their website.

Anthony Musingo, a physician’s assistant at the Mater Dei Clinic in Ave Maria reports that that clinic has not seen any new measles cases for two weeks, and that none of the cases have jumped from the university to the community thus far. The Mater Dei clinic is not affiliated with Ave Maria University.

