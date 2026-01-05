A musical piece unimagined before AI

Composer Franz Schubert died at the early age of 31, leaving behind a plethora of astounding pieces with several left unfinished. That included his epic Symphony No. 8, which due to its beauty and melancholy sounds, is regarded as one of the greatest pieces of classical music, despite being rendered incomplete.

200 years later and with the use of artificial intelligence, Emmy Award-winning composer Lucas Cantor Santiago did the unthinkable and completed Shubert’s piece. His experience in the process was detailed in his new book, “Unfinished: The Role of the Artist in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

He sat with WGCU’s Teddy Byrne to talk about the opportunity to stand next to a musical legend like Schubert.

