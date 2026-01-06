© 2026 WGCU News
Entire Burnt Store, Tuckers Point areas under boil water notice starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 6, 2026 at 7:43 PM EST
City of Cape Coral
Cape Coral officials rescinded a mandatory boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the public drinking water system 18 hours after they imposed it

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7 for the entire Burnt Store and Tuckers Point service areas due to required repairs to the Burnt Store Water Treatment Plant.

The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.

After 9 a.m., the Utilities Department requests that all customers in the affected service areas boil water intended for drinking or cooking.

The Utilities Department will notify affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels.

As an alternative, bottled water could be used. We apologize for the inconvenience.

For information, contact 941-764-4300 or visit www.CCU-Alerts.com.

