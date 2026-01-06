Entire Burnt Store, Tuckers Point areas under boil water notice starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7 for the entire Burnt Store and Tuckers Point service areas due to required repairs to the Burnt Store Water Treatment Plant.

The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.

After 9 a.m., the Utilities Department requests that all customers in the affected service areas boil water intended for drinking or cooking.

The Utilities Department will notify affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels.

As an alternative, bottled water could be used. We apologize for the inconvenience.

For information, contact 941-764-4300 or visit www.CCU-Alerts.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.