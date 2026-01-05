Charlotte and Lee counties meet to resolve conflict over Boca Grande parking

The leaders of two local counties tried Monday to resolve conflicts over new parking rules in the beachfront community of Boca Grande. But the two sides found very little to agree on about the parking situation.

Charlotte Commission Chairman Joe Tiseo faced off with Lee County's Chair Kevin Ruane. They met at the Punta Gorda Library, with about 50 people watching. It was the first meeting in the conflict resolution process, requested by Charlotte.

The issue: new rules, approved by Lee County, that restrict non-resident parking on Boca Grande to three hours, and only in certain parts of the resort town.

Boca is part of Lee, although for decades, it's been a favorite beach location for nearby Charlotte residents. The community is also separated from Lee County by Gasparilla Sound and can be accessed only by close to an hour's drive through Charlotte County from the main part of Lee County.

Hal LePelly says he works as a chef on Boca, and fears loss of business.

"There are people who are more advantaged, who are using this to keep the island all to themselves," LePelly said.

Charlotte's Tiseo said he believes Lee approved the new rules based on anecdotal complaints.

"What I am hearing is discussion that is more subjective than objective," he said.

Lee's Kevin Ruane said that is not correct, and that the new rules approved by Lee came after analyzing the parking, holding meetings and getting lots of input on the issues.

Tiseo suggested Lee suspend the ordinance to allow the two counties to study the parking problems on Boca.

Ruane said Charlotte brought the parking mess on itself by approving too many new homes near Boca.

"Parking has gotten much worse," Ruane said. "People are creating a public safety issue. They are blocking people's driveways. They are urinating in people's pools. All kinds of problems within the zone." He said that is why non-resident parking is no longer allowed in residential areas of Boca.

Both chairs said they'll ask their boards to vote on what to do next. Charlotte has said if nothing changes, it may look at filing a lawsuit over Boca Grande parking.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.