Lee County teachers file federal suits over First Amendment rights

WGCU | By Dayna Harpster
Published November 5, 2025 at 11:23 AM EST

Lee County teacher Brooke Wold has filed a federal lawsuit against Superintendent Denise Carlin. She’s alleging violation of her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Wold made comments on her Facebook page following the death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. Carlin recommended her firing for misconduct, alleging inappropriate and disruptive comments.

Wold posted this: "I pray Charlie receives whatever God sees fit"; "Remember Charlie did say 'some gun deaths are worth it'"; and "well sounds like he made a sacrifice that was worth it for him."

In the lawsuit, Wold alleges her Facebook page is private, accessible only to followers and has no connection with her teaching.

Wold works at Lemuel Teal Middle School in Lehigh Acres. She was suspended without pay or benefits Oct. 3. Further action is dependent on a hearing with the state Division of Administrative Hearings, which Wold has requested.

Also suspended pending a DOAH hearing is Mariah Roller, a teacher at Three Oaks Middle School, for similar Kirk comments.

A second teacher also filed federal suit against Carlin on Friday. Lee teacher Morgan Wright's suit claims violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights and alleging unconstitutional retaliation.

Following Kirk's death on Sept. 10, Wright posted this on his Facebook page: "Charlie Kirk: 'It's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment' he died doing what he loved, I'll make sure to send thoughts and prayers because that's really been helpful for all the kids shot in schools."

Through a letter from Carlin, Wright was suspended for 10 days on Oct. 6 and reassigned from his physical education teaching position at Diplomat Elementary to an ESE teacher's position at River Hall Elementary.

Both teachers are being represented by attorney Mark Herdman of Herdman & Vicari in Clearwater. Both have requested a jury trial.

Education WGCU NewsSchool District of Lee CountyLee County School BoardLee County School District
Dayna Harpster
Dayna Harpster
