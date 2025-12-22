© 2025 WGCU News
BIG ARTS sculpture garden rebounds from hurricane damage

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:30 PM EST
BIG ARTS on Sanibel Island
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
BIG ARTS has been serving the Sanibel Island community for more than four decades.

BIG ARTS is built to last.

“BIG ARTS has been here for 40 years,” noted Gallery Director Wilson McCray. “But about eight years ago they levelled the old buildings and, on the same footprint, built this amazing new facility.”

It’s a multifaceted complex.

“We have three galleries, all of which are flooded with natural light,” McCray added. “We have an amazing performing arts program, a film program as well, a Monday night film series that's all internationally acclaimed films, and we have an educational program too with classes and workshops. So, there's just an enormous amount of great artwork and exhibits and performing arts that take place here.”

Rear courtyard behind BIG ARTS.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Banks of large-paneled windows flood art galleries with organic light.

The building weathered Hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton largely unscathed. The outdoor sculpture garden wasn’t as lucky.

“It's just coming back,” McCray stated. “I've been working for three years trying to build it back. We had a lot of damaged work and some really large pieces that took a lot to rebuild. But they're back in place, and I have a few new acquisitions that were donated, some marble works by John Bauer.”

Marble sculpture by John Bauer.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Alabama marble sculpture titled 'Le Gymnaste,' by Jean M.H. Bauer

McCray hopes people will check out the improvements this season and is busy preparing a map that will facilitate self-guided walking tours.

“Particularly right now when it's so beautiful out, it's a really good time to come out and look at our sculpture garden,” said McCray.

'Square Wave' is a 2022 monumental sculpture by local artist Jonas Stirner.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
'Square Wave' is a 2022 monumental sculpture by local artist Jonas Stirner.

MORE INFORMATION:

When he speaks about BIG ARTS’ galleries, McCray beams with pride.

“They're big. They're spacious. They're really well lit,” said McCray. “And it's such a really nice bucolic environment all around them.”

The 410-seat theater is also state-of-the-art.

“It's beautiful. The acoustics are amazing. And there isn't a bad seat in the house,” McCray said. “It's really a great place.”

Sculpture in BIG ARTS sculpture garden
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
'Untitled,' by Brian Grossman, is located in the courtyard to the rear of BIG ARTS theater and galleries.

McCray also took pride in BIG ARTS’ response to Hurricane Ian.

“Our director, Lee Ellen Harder, turned BIG ARTS into a community center,” McCray pointed out. “For the first four or five months, we had a community gathering once a month. It was amazing. Maybe 300 people would show up who were all literally working on their houses all day and appreciated having a place to gather. So, it was good to play that role.”

Sculpture by Wendy Klemperer
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Wendy Klemperer's 'Causeway Panther' is welded from hardened steel retrieved from the Sanibel Causeway wreckage after Hurricane Ian and stands as a testament to Sanibel's resilience.

Despite brief setbacks following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, BIG ARTS has restored virtually of all its visual, performing arts and educational programing.

“We’ve been slowly, slowly, slowly getting back to business and back to our usual programming.”

One of Steven Swenor's Dragonfly sculptures
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Steven Swenor's 'Dragonflies' sculpture is located at the entrance to the BIG ARTS sculpture garden.

BIG ARTS was formally known as the Barrier Island Group for the Arts.

Its founding principle remains to this day: to experience and celebrate the artist in all of us and to remind us of our shared humanity. Each year BIG ARTS offers performing and fine arts, films, workshops, classes and community events.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
