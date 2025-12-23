An Israeli hostage’s story of faith and freedom

On October 7th, 2023, Omer Shem Tov was one of 44 people taken hostage by Hamas at the Nova Music Festival. As others were released, Omer soon found himself the sole person being held by his captors, a position he would be in for 505 days.

This February, he was released as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel and Hamas. WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge was in Sarasota, where Shem Tov met with some of his strongest supporters, who never stopped fighting for his eventual release.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.