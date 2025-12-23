© 2025 WGCU News
Eagle injured in Cape Coral being treated and recovering at CROW

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published December 23, 2025 at 9:48 AM EST
CROW
An injured male eagle found on Cape Coral recently is making progress at the wildlife hospital at CROW on Sanibel.
An injured male eagle found on Cape Coral recently is making progress at the wildlife hospital at CROW on Sanibel.

A male bald eagle was recently admitted to the wildlife hospital on Sanibel at CROW — Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. — after being found downed in Cape Coral.

One of CROW's volunteers responded to the alarm call and quickly transported the eagle to the facility for treatment.

Exams revealed that the eagle had a fractured ulna, lead toxicity, and some minor abrasions on his feet.

Treatment has been ongoing on each of the conditions for the past few days.

CROW officials said that the lead toxicity is resolving with chelation treatment. Chelation is the use of a chelator —such as a synthetic chemical compound — to bind with a metal (such as lead or iron) in the body to form a chelate so that the metal loses its chemical effect (such as toxicity or physiological activity).

The abrasions are also showing improvement. Now, the main concern is the eagle’s broken wing.

Since the fracture had already formed a callus — the bony healing tissue which forms around the ends of broken bone — CROW said that the treatment plan now primarily focuses on keeping the wing stabilized and performing physical therapy. This will ensure that his wing will retain the necessary range of motion during these next few weeks here at CROW.

