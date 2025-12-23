Florida Studio Theatre announces the 2026 Stage III Series lineup

Florida Studio Theatre’s Stage III Series has a reputation for offering audiences unique, offbeat experiences. This year’s lineup features a play that focuses on the leadership and legacy of Dwight D. Eisenhower, another about Emma Grandma Gatewood, the first woman to hike the Appalachian Trail alone, and a music-filled production that showcases wild child Janis Joplin and the icons who inspired her, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin and Etta James.

This year’s Stage III productions center on human resilience, deep reflection, and fiery rebellion.

“This year’s Stage III lineup is filled with American icons: an honored leader in Dwight Eisenhower; an unlikely hero in Grandma Gatewood; and a controversial rock star in Janis Joplin,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s producing artistic director. “Stage III programming pushes boundaries. It speaks to a core mission statement: ‘to create theatre that challenges with as much gusto as it entertains.'"

The series kicks off on Jan. 7 with the Florida premiere of “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground,” by Richard Hellesen. History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, “Dwight D. Eisenhower” reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground” is a gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. The show runs through Jan. 30.

Also making its Florida premiere is “Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk,” by Catherine Bush, which begins playing Feb. 4. In her golden years, Emma “Grandma” Gatewood called her family and said she was “going for a walk.” She conveniently forgot to mention her walk was over 2,000 miles and passed through 14 states. Setting out with nothing but her Keds and determination, she became the first woman to hike the newly formed Appalachian Trail – alone. “Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk” follows her true, remarkable adventure, and reminds us that it’s never too late to blaze your own trail.

Completing the series is “A Night with Janis Joplin,” with music and lyrics by Janis Joplin and book by Randy Johnson. It opens March 11 and runs through March 26. This music-filled production unleashes one of the world’s most fiery voices in a high-voltage celebration. Joined by the unmistakable artists who inspired her – icons like Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James – Joplin ignites the stage with explosive energy. Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this Tony-nominated experience celebrates the original wild child that shaped a generation.

With an ongoing commitment to producing theater that challenges audiences as much as it entertains, FST’s Stage III Series is an unmissable opportunity to experience three extraordinary productions for as little as $49. Subscriptions for the 2026 Stage III Series are now available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or through the Box Office at (941) 366-9000.

FST’s Stage III Series is made possible in part by the Shubert Foundation.

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre is Sarasota’s contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact – providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country. It serves more than 225,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children’s Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging,it is where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

