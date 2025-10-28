Florida Studio Theatre breaking ground on McGillicuddy Arts Plaza

Construction begins Wednesday on Florida Studio Theatre’s McGillicuddy Arts Plaza. The new complex will include a state-of-the-art mainstage theatre, two cabarets, three stories of parking, and on-site artist housing to cultivate local talent.

This facility will supplement Florida Studio Theatre’s existing complement of five theaters in the heart of downtown Sarasota and allow it to serve more patrons, attract top artists, and deepen its commitment to accessible, world-class theater.

Founded in 1973, Florida Studio Theatre is the largest subscription theater in the state and among the largest in the country, serving more than 225,000 attendees each year.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's poster notifies patrons of the impact construction will have on parking.

MORE INFORMATION:

There will be a shovel ceremony at the construction site next to the west of the Gompertz Theatre at 11 a.m. Wednesday that will be attended by FST leadership, donors and community members.

The Plaza

The McGillicuddy Arts Plaza will be the most ambitious expansion in the theater’s 52-year history. The new plaza will serve as the centerpiece of FST’s campus, anchoring a bold vision that is designed to meet the growing needs of FST’s artists, audiences, and community.

In “Field of Dreams,” a voice whispers to Ray Kinsella, “If you build it, he will come,” referring to the ghost of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. According to FST Associate Director Kate Alexander, Florida Studio Theatre has never embraced that mindset.

“They came, and then we built it,” she emphasized.

With annual attendance exceeding 225,000 patrons, the need for additional theaters and parking is clear.

“We are building because of need,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s Producing Artistic Director. “We need more seats to serve our growing audience. We need more parking for that audience. And we need excellent low-cost housing to serve the artists who serve Sarasota. This project will further those needs, and service the Sarasota community for decades to come.”

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre campus map shows location of FST's five theaters and location of new plaza.

Housing is a major component of the multistory plaza.

“People don't realize the fact that when you bring artists in from out of town, you've got to board them somewhere,” Alexander noted. “That's in their contract – along with a car, air fare, everything. When we had one little theater and not a lot of money, we bought up these tiny little bungalows downtown. Now we're building some really nice state-of-the-art housing for our visiting actors, many who’ve appeared in shows like ‘Law & Order,’ or on a Broadway tour or on Broadway itself. So, it's important we take good care of them.’

While creating amenities that will lure top-tier artists is important, so is establishing a creative environment in and around FST’s downtown campus.

“When I started here, the circus used to be downtown,” Alexander recalled, “and you'd always see people walking around with red clown noses and white face paint. It just made the city such a vibrant place. Once the plaza is completed, we want that to return. You’ll hear actors warming up and opera going on. You’ll bump into them in restaurants and coffee shops. Our actors will also teach classes for the community. But to create that kind of lively atmosphere, it's necessary that they're here on premises, that they’re centrally located.”

With the Sarasota Art Museum and John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art just a short drive away, FST expects its artist enclave to rival those found in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, except with year-round great weather.

“This groundbreaking reflects the generosity of so many who believe in the power of the arts,” said Dennis McGillicuddy, the namesake of the new Arts Plaza along with his wife, Graci. “We are deeply grateful to the donors, leaders, and community members who made this moment possible. Together, we are building something that will inspire for generations.”

In addition to Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy, Florida Studio Theatre has received leadership gifts from the Florida Department of Commerce, Ed & Susan Maier, Pat & Mary Mulva, Jack & Priscilla Schlegel, Carol B. Williams, and Cheryl Gorelick & Jake Zeigler.

“Breaking ground on the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza marks a new chapter in Florida Studio Theatre’s 52-year story,” added Rebecca Hopkins, FST’s managing director. “This plaza is more than a physical space: it’s a symbol of how art connects community. With the addition of artist housing in the heart of downtown, we’re ensuring that the people who create the work we all love can live and thrive within the community they serve. It will be a home for artists, a gathering place for audiences, and a vibrant new cornerstone of our downtown campus. With three theatres, parking, and housing, this project positions FST to continue serving our growing community and audiences for the next 50 years.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Florida Studio Theatre started in Keating Theatre in 1973.

FST’s existing warren of theaters

At present, Florida Studio Theatre operates five theaters in the heart of downtown Sarasota, within walking distance of Art Ovation Hotel. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact – providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

“We started with the Keating Theatre,” said Alexander, who noted that it was built in1914 as a residence and then repurposed years later to become Sarasota’s first live theater.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Keating Theatre viewed through sculpture in roundabout adjoining Art Ovation Hotel.

“We started very small, just 100 people, but grew slowly,” Alexander said. “And all of a sudden, we turned a corner and there were 5,000 coming. So, we needed more space. And then all of a sudden there were more coming, and we needed more space.”

In addition to the Keating Theatre, FST now maintains the Goldstein Theatre, Gompertz Theatre, Court Cabaret and Bowne’s Lab.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Florida Studio Theatre's Court Cabaret

Each theater provides patrons with a different experience.

“We say they are doorways into whatever realm you would like to discover at the theater,” Alexander pointed out. “We hope that you cross the bridge and discover others. So, you can go to the cabaret and hear some music that's uplifting. It might be, say, the music of the ‘80s or Billy Joel, in a dinner environment. You can have a bite to eat, have wine, and hear the greatest musicians. Or you can go to the improv, which tends to be a younger audience, coming at 9 at night, and laugh your head off and be irreverent. Or you can look at the issues of the day that we're all facing and have a great time with something on the main stage, something deep and true and moving.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Tableside in the Goldstein Cabaret, which also features an upper-level mezzanine overlooking the stage.

Whether patrons choose comedy, a musical, cabaret or improv, FST’s goal is for them to enjoy an intimate theater experience.

“We want to take down barriers, the perception that going to the theater is an elite experience, hoity-toity, where you're seeing something that's removed from your life to something that's very much a part of your life,” Alexander explained.

“We want a grandmother coming to the plays, and then coming to see her grandchild on stage,” Alexander continued. “A teacher just called. Her daughter came here and now she's paying for us to go to the school. So, there's a cross-pollination that’s involved. We started this theater to be inviting and to say, welcome, come in however you are, come in where you are, come in with what you want to see, and you will find something here. And not only that, but you'll also find the best acting in the country, and you'll be moved and changed.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bowne's Lab is home to Florida Studio Theatre's improv performances.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, FST is where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theater.

“One of my favorite stories is about a very wealthy socialite, a donor, who came to a performance and found her gardener was in the audience,” Alexander shared. “And then someone else said, there's the guy that runs the gas station. We’re affordable, everyone is welcome and there’s something for every taste. We had a saying early on – we’re where the elite meets the street. Come dressed. Come in your jeans. Everyone’s welcome. That's the essence of theater.”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.