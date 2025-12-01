Florida Studio Theatre extends runs of 'Feeling Good' and 'Three Pianos' cabarets

Responding to the high demand for tickets, Florida Studio Theatre has extended its two cabarets, “Feeling Good” and “Three Pianos.”

“Feeling Good” has been extended through Feb. 8. Created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, "Feeling Good" celebrates the velvet-voiced crooners who defined a genre, from Frank Sinatra to Michael Bublé.

“Three Pianos” will now run through April 5. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” showcases the keyboard’s unmatched versatility. From Billy Joel to Alicia Keys, this high-octane show is a tribute tp the piano trailblazers who rewrote music history.

MORE INFORMATION:

Under the direction of FST Associate Producer Catherine Randazzo, “Feeling Good” delivers an evening of style, swagger, and irresistible charm. Audiences can indulge in timeless favorites like “Come Fly with Me,” “It Had to Be You,” “Moondance” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.”

The cabaret stars Haley K. Clay, Andrew Leggieri, and Russell Mernagh, accompanied by Christian “CC” Allen on drums and Jim Prosser on piano.

“There are so many memories connected to this music. For a lot of our audiences, this might have been their first dance at their wedding,” said singer Haley K. Clay. “When we see them light up as soon as that first piano chord hits, it’s so special for us not only to remind them of those beautiful memories but also bring it into the now with our own style.”

The Observer calls the show “insanely entertaining” and “a ray of sunshine,” while BroadwayWorld says it’s “a celebration” that “soars with brilliance.”

The Venice Gondolier-Sun hails it as “must-see.”

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (director/costume designer), Nathaniel Beliveau (music direction), Ben Liebert (choreography), Andrew Gray (lighting and scenic design), Nicholas Christensen (sound design), and Kate Johnson (sound and light board operator).

“Three Pianos” was originally set to close on March 29. It will now run through April 5, 2026.

From Ray Charles to Freddie Mercury, “Three Pianos” celebrates the piano legends who refused to play by the rules. These aren’t your cookie-cutter rock stars: they’re the rebels, romantics, and risk-takers of the music world. Featured songs include timeless favorites like “Crocodile Rock,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “I’m Still Standing” and “Beautiful.”

The cast includes Madalyn McHugh, Eddie Weaver, Jared Svoboda, and Devin McDuffy, bringing playful chemistry and high-energy musicality to every performance.

“I want people to leave this show feeling the joy that we feel onstage when playing this incredible music,” said musician Devin McDuffy. “I want them to absorb the good vibes and be reminded of the power that music holds to inspire and move communities. Most of all, I want them to feel the sense of unity that music can bring to us all.”

BroadwayWorld called “Three Pianos” a “musical extravaganza” and “a true crowd-pleaser.” Total Theater hails the show as “excellent,” saying the performances have “heart and soul.”

The creative team features Catherine Randazzo (director), John Bronston (music direction), Jim Prosser, Nathaniel Beliveau (music), Andrew Gray (lighting and scenic design), Nicholas Christensen (sound design), Madison Queen (costume design), Leigh Womack (sound and light board operator), and Allison Hannon (projections designer).

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota’s contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact – providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 225,000 attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children’s Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, it is where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.