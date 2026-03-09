Stretching offers wide-ranging benefits, study says

Exercisers often think of stretching as a throwaway—something to do only if you have extra time, or a particular soreness. But a new study of 32 adults published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment found clear benefits to stretching.

The study looks particularly at the stretching protocol practiced at Stretch Zone, which includes a practitioner helping to stretch a client. Clients were stretched out once or twice a week, for a month. Tony Zaccario is President and CEO of Stretch Zone and he noted that the technique was very effective for reducing pain.

“One of the things we learned through this study is that those members that came in, especially more frequently, using Stretch Zone, saw a 78 percent reduction in pain,” said Zaccario.

Sixty-one percent reported increased ease in daily activities such as bending, lifting, and walking. And 58 percent reported better sleep.

Zaccario has a theory about why the results were so dramatic:

“People so often just deal with a nagging back issue or neck issue or whatever it may be, and don’t do anything about it,” he said.

But the study shows that regular stretching with proper form can be a big help in feeling better.

