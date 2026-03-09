© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Climate Correction Conference calling for faster action and stronger leadership to combat global warming

WGCU | By Tom Bayles
Published March 9, 2026 at 7:52 PM EDT
Tom Bayles
/
WGCU
Thais Lopez Vogel and David Vogel, shown at the 2023 event, are co-founders of VoLo Foundation and organizers of the eighth annual Climate Correction Conference this week in Orlando, which in a little more than eight years has grown from a small gathering of academics, researchers, and nonprofit leaders to become an emerging two-day event addressing causes and "science-based solutions" to slow down, if not reverse, global warming and its effects

One of the nation's emerging conferences on climate change, designed for people who want to understand its causes and how to slow or reverse its effects, opens for two days Tuesday.

VoLo Foundation’s eighth annual Climate Correction Conference features speakers, presentations, and meet-and-greets to show how the warming planet affects many facets of daily life, from health to the economy to where people are going to be able to live.

“The climate crisis is no longer distant, and it is already impacting our daily lives,” Thais Lopez Vogel, a co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation, said. “Climate Correction brings that reality into focus through hope and solutions, calling for faster, science-based action and stronger collective leadership.”

The keynote speaker is Zay Harding, host of the CBS series "The Visioneers," which spotlights innovators tackling environmental problems worldwide.

"The climate crisis is no longer distant, and it is already impacting our daily lives”
— Thais Lopez Vogel, VoLo Foundation co-founder

This year’s theme, Nature Powered Solutions, will highlight how nature can inspire technologies, policies, and partnerships. The overall goal is to discoverand share ways to survive the planet's changes as it warms.

On Tuesday, the design will be expo-style, allowing the audience to meet and speak with researchers, nonprofit directors, educators, and companies engaged in climate-focused work.

Zay Harding is the keynote speaker
Zay Harding is the keynote speaker

Workshops are planned by heavyweight environmental nonprofits including The Nature Conservancy, The Everglades Foundation, and the Ocean Conservancy.

The main conference is on Wednesday. Experts from conservation, media, law, urban planning, and science will lead discussions on nature-based solutions, climate communication, urban resilience, sustainable fashion, and environmental policy.

The speakers represent CBS, the University of Miami, the University of Connecticut, and the Everglades Law Center.

VoLo Foundation is a private family organization sustained by its founders and does not accept donations.

The foundation has partnered with the environmental nonprofit We Are Neutral to reduce and offset the event's comprehensive carbon footprint.

The climate conference has been held annually in Orlando since 2018. To register, click here.

Editor’s note: Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation.

VoLo Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.
