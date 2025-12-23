© 2025 WGCU News
The WGCU art fair and festival calendar

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published December 23, 2025 at 10:16 AM EST
Guest examines a sculpture at the Naples New Year's Art Fair
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
This is the 30th anniversary of the Naples New Year’s Art Fair.

Between New Year’s weekend and April’s end, Southwest Florida is the scene of more than 40 outdoor art fairs and festivals. Some are boutique shows that feature just a few dozen artists. Others boast more than 200 exhibitors, with ArtFest Fort Myers attracting an estimated 90,000 visitors and the Cape Coral Art Festival topping out at 140,000 attendees.

Following are the names, dates and organizers of each of these outdoor art shows:

12/27-12/28               15th Ann Coconut Point New Year’s         Howard Alan Events
                                    Weekend Art Festival

Two patrons take in the art at the Naples New Year's Art Fair in Cambier Park.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Two patrons take in the art at the Naples New Year's Art Fair in Cambier Park.

1/3-1/4                        Naples New Year’s Art Fair                        NAI
1/3-1/4                        Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival             Paragon Festivals
1/10                            Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft           Naples Artcrafters
1/10-1/11                   Bonita Springs National Art Festival        Arts Bonita
1/10-1/11                   41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival         Cape Coral Art Festival
1/17-1/18                   Art Fest Naples Invitational at Art Fest Naples       
                                    Fleischmann Park
1/24-1/25                   23rd Annual St. Armands Circle Art Fest  Howard Alan Events
1/24-1/25                   3rd Annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Fest Howard Alan Events
1/24-1/25                   Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival in      Paragon Festivals
                                    Bradenton
1/31                            Naples Art in the Park                                 NAI
1/31-2/1                     Bonita Springs Art Walk at the                 Boulderbrook Productions
                                    Promenade at Bonita Bay
1/31-2/1                     Sarasota Fine Art Show                             Boulderbrook Productions

Shot showing size of crowd at ArtFest Fort Myers
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
ArtFest Fort Myers attracts over 90,000 visitors over the course of its two-and-a-half day run.

2/6-2/8                        ArtFest Fort Myers                                       ArtFest Fort Myers
2/7-2/8                        Bonita Springs National Art Festival         Arts Bonita
2/7-2/8                        Pine Island Art Association Art Show       Pine Island Art Ass’n
2/7-2/8                        38th Ann Downtown Sarasota Festival     Howard Alan Events
                                    of the Arts
2/14-2/15                   20th Ann Coconut Point Art Festival          Howard Alan Events
2/14-2/15                   43rd Annual Sanibel-Captiva Rotary         San-Cap Rotary Club
            Arts & Craft Festival
2/14-2/15                   Wellen Park Fine Art Festival in Sara       Paragon Festivals
2/20-2/22                   Naples National Art Fair                             NAI
2/28                            Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft           Naples Artcrafters
2/28-3/1                     Sarasota Festival of the Arts                      Paragon Festivals
2/28-3/1                     25th Anniversary Downtown Venice         Howard Alan Events
                                    Art Classic
2/28-3/1                     Bonita Springs Art Walk at the                  Boulderbrook Productions
                                    Promenade at Bonita Bay

Bonita Springs National Art Festival takes place in Riverside Park.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Jane DeDecker's 'Setting the Pace' presides over Bonita Springs National Art Festival in Riverside Park.

3/5-3/7                        89th Sanibel Shell Show & Festival           Sanibel Isl. Chamber Com.
3/7                               Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts         Naples Artcrafters
3/7-3/8                        Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival           Paragon Festivals
                                    In Bradenton
3/14-3/15                   Bonita Springs National Art Festival         Arts Bonita
3/14-3/15                   Naples Fine Art Show                                 Hot Works LLC
3/14-3/15                   4th Annual Downtown Sarasota Fine        Howard Alan Events
                                    Art and Craft Fair
3/21-3/22                   Sarasota Fine Art Show                             Hot Works LLC
3/21-3/22                   Naples Downtown Art Fair                         NAI
3/29-3/30                   Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival         Boulderbrook Productions
                                    At the Promenade at Bonita Bay

Visitor eyes colorful sculpture during Naples art fair.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Visitor eyes colorful sculpture during Naples art fair.

4/4                              Naples Art in the Park                                 NAI
4/11                            Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts         Naples Artcrafters
4/11-4/12                   Fort Myers Fine Art Show                          Hot Works LLC
                                    at Jet Blue Park
4/18                            The Spring Bonita Art Walk at the            Boulderbrook Productions
                                    Promenade at Bonita Bay
4/23-4/24                   St. Armands Fine Art Festival                    Paragon Festivals

