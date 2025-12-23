The WGCU art fair and festival calendar

Between New Year’s weekend and April’s end, Southwest Florida is the scene of more than 40 outdoor art fairs and festivals. Some are boutique shows that feature just a few dozen artists. Others boast more than 200 exhibitors, with ArtFest Fort Myers attracting an estimated 90,000 visitors and the Cape Coral Art Festival topping out at 140,000 attendees.

Following are the names, dates and organizers of each of these outdoor art shows:

12/27-12/28 15th Ann Coconut Point New Year’s Howard Alan Events

Weekend Art Festival

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Two patrons take in the art at the Naples New Year's Art Fair in Cambier Park.

1/3-1/4 Naples New Year’s Art Fair NAI

1/3-1/4 Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals

1/10 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Naples Artcrafters

1/10-1/11 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita

1/10-1/11 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival Cape Coral Art Festival

1/17-1/18 Art Fest Naples Invitational at Art Fest Naples

Fleischmann Park

1/24-1/25 23rd Annual St. Armands Circle Art Fest Howard Alan Events

1/24-1/25 3rd Annual Uptown Naples Fine Art Fest Howard Alan Events

1/24-1/25 Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival in Paragon Festivals

Bradenton

1/31 Naples Art in the Park NAI

1/31-2/1 Bonita Springs Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions

Promenade at Bonita Bay

1/31-2/1 Sarasota Fine Art Show Boulderbrook Productions

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall ArtFest Fort Myers attracts over 90,000 visitors over the course of its two-and-a-half day run.

2/6-2/8 ArtFest Fort Myers ArtFest Fort Myers

2/7-2/8 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita

2/7-2/8 Pine Island Art Association Art Show Pine Island Art Ass’n

2/7-2/8 38th Ann Downtown Sarasota Festival Howard Alan Events

of the Arts

2/14-2/15 20th Ann Coconut Point Art Festival Howard Alan Events

2/14-2/15 43rd Annual Sanibel-Captiva Rotary San-Cap Rotary Club

Arts & Craft Festival

2/14-2/15 Wellen Park Fine Art Festival in Sara Paragon Festivals

2/20-2/22 Naples National Art Fair NAI

2/28 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Naples Artcrafters

2/28-3/1 Sarasota Festival of the Arts Paragon Festivals

2/28-3/1 25th Anniversary Downtown Venice Howard Alan Events

Art Classic

2/28-3/1 Bonita Springs Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions

Promenade at Bonita Bay

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Jane DeDecker's 'Setting the Pace' presides over Bonita Springs National Art Festival in Riverside Park.

3/5-3/7 89th Sanibel Shell Show & Festival Sanibel Isl. Chamber Com.

3/7 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Naples Artcrafters

3/7-3/8 Lakewood Ranch Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals

In Bradenton

3/14-3/15 Bonita Springs National Art Festival Arts Bonita

3/14-3/15 Naples Fine Art Show Hot Works LLC

3/14-3/15 4th Annual Downtown Sarasota Fine Howard Alan Events

Art and Craft Fair

3/21-3/22 Sarasota Fine Art Show Hot Works LLC

3/21-3/22 Naples Downtown Art Fair NAI

3/29-3/30 Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival Boulderbrook Productions

At the Promenade at Bonita Bay

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Visitor eyes colorful sculpture during Naples art fair.

4/4 Naples Art in the Park NAI

4/11 Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Naples Artcrafters

4/11-4/12 Fort Myers Fine Art Show Hot Works LLC

at Jet Blue Park

4/18 The Spring Bonita Art Walk at the Boulderbrook Productions

Promenade at Bonita Bay

4/23-4/24 St. Armands Fine Art Festival Paragon Festivals

