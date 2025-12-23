'Fiddler on the Roof' headlines the 10 shows onstage the week of Dec. 29 at area theaters

This week, three shows open, two close, four continue their runs and one has a limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Fiddler on the Roof' opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre January 3.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning classic follows Tevye as he navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in his close-knit Jewish village. As his five daughters seek love on their own terms and outside forces threaten their way of life, Tevye must balance faith, love, and resilience. With a rousing and heartwarming score featuring Tradition, Matchmaker, Matchmaker, If I Were a Rich Man, and Sunrise, Sunset, Fiddler on the Roof is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit. Opens Jan. 3. Runs through Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Saturday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Life's a Beach' takes place on Saturday nights in Bowne's Lab at Florida Studio Theatre through March 28.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Opens Jan. 3. Closes March 28. This week’s performance is Saturday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

“Snow White” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre]: You’ve never seen Snow White like this before! Two quick-changing actors bring an entire fairy tale world to life in this inventive retelling of the classic story. From the evil queen and the magic mirror to the seven dwarfs and a brave princess, this fast-paced adventure delights audiences of all ages with creativity, heart, and humor. Opens Jan. 3. Closes Feb. 1. This week’s performances are Sat. Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/snow-white/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

“Resolution Rewind” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: FST’s improv cast has put together a lineup of fan favorite games of the year to provide audiences with a comedic retrospective. Final show is Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/resolution-rewind.

CLOSING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Red Cast of Fort Myers Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol.'

“A Christmas Carol” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Disney’s Little Mermaid” and “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime,” “Seussical,” “Once on This Island”) breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Directed by Robin Dawn Ryan. Closes Dec. 30. This week’s performances are Monday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Lucky $tiff' closes Jan. 4 in the Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota.

“Lucky $tiff” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: A comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit six million dollars. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex! Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth. First Produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. Off-Broadway in 1988. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Lucky $tiff’ is a musical farce with heart.” Closes Jan. 4. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.; Thursday (New Year’s Day), Jan 1 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 4 Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/lucky-stiff/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'A Tailor Near Me' is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight since he last wore them. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. Runs through Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Advice' is produced at Florida Repertory Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

“Advice” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: On the eve of their anniversary, Joy and Ron hear the most ridiculous news: their idiot friend Gary has written a self-help book…and it’s getting published! As they muse on what the new book could possibly say, Gary shows up and asks them to try out some of his “couple exercises.” They beg him not to quit his day job to become a life coach, but end up uncovering secrets that throw their relationship into chaos! “Advice” is produced at Florida Repertory Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. (Other Partner Theaters are Florida Studio Theatre (Sarasota, FL) and B Street Theatre (Sacramento, CA).) Runs through Jan. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232070.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through February 8, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, 'Three Pianos' honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

