SalusCare announces transformative ‘no wrong door’ integrated care model

SalusCare is offering a new integrated care model for patients presenting with both mental health and substance use disorders, becoming of of the only programs in Lee County to now operate under the “no wrong door” model, as well as Lee County’s first-designated Marchman Act receiving facility.

Through the new care model, SalusCare now serves as a singular point of entry for children and adults experiencing a mental health, substance use and/or co-occurring crisis to receive care, treatment and resources without interruption. This is made possible through SalusCare’s recent designations as both a Centralized Receiving Facility (CRF) and Adult Addiction Receiving Facility (AARF) from the Florida Department of Children and Families, and an Integrated Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit License from the Agency for Healthcare Administration.

“This extends beyond earning a new designation or introducing a new service – it’s a critical transformation in the way that patients can access crisis support and long-term care for co-occurring mental health and substance use conditions,” said Stacey Cook, president and CEO of SalusCare. “This unique model allows individuals to receive comprehensive, seamless care under one roof, eliminating the burden of patients having to navigate between multiple providers during times of crisis.”

Furthermore, the AARF designation allows SalusCare’s Colonial Campus to serve as a Marchman Act receiving facility for adults.

The MarchmanAct helpstoprovide substance abuse services for those unable or unwilling to seek help voluntarily.

“In the past 18 months alone, SalusCare has received 40 requests for Marchman Act assessments. And we expect that number to increase significantly now that we have this resource available to patients, their loved ones and referring agencies,” Cook adds.

Similarly to how the Baker Act functions for those facing mental health crises, the Marchman Act facilitates involuntary assessments for adults in need of detoxification and addiction stabilization services. Statewide, approximately 5,400 involuntary Marchman Act cases were filed between January and June 2023, according to a 2025 report from the State of Florida’s Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder.

Effective immediately, SalusCare is accepting adults placed under a Marchman Act. An involuntary assessment can be initiated by family members, law enforcement or court systems for assessment and stabilization, with possibility of court-ordered extensions. Individuals may also voluntarily seek detoxification services through SalusCare’s CRF.

To better serve the community with these comprehensive services, SalusCare has relocated its Detoxification Program from the Evans Campus to the Colonial Campus, integrating it within its Crisis Stabilization Unit to form the new CRF. This move allows for more cohesive treatment for those with co-occurring disorders and stronger connections for follow-up care, positioning SalusCare one step closer to becoming a behavioral health hub.

Located at 10140 Deer Run Farms Road in Fort Myers, the Colonial Campus CRF accepts walk-ins, law enforcement drop-offs and community referrals 24/7, operating 16 beds for children in need of mental health crisis stabilization, as well as 30 beds for adults to receive crisis stabilization and/or detoxification services.

To learn more about this comprehensive care model and the latest mental health and substance use treatment services available to the community, visit SalusCareFlorida.org.

ABOUT SALUSCARE

SalusCare is a Fort Myers-based, not-for-profit mental health and substance abuse service provider incorporated in 2013 after the merger of Lee Mental Health Center and Southwest Florida Addiction Services (SWFAS) to ultimately improve care for children and adults by utilizing one seamless system of care. “Salus” means health, prosperity and safety, reflecting the focus of the organization. SalusCare has four locations with more than 350 employees throughout Southwest Florida, bringing hope and recovery to nearly 16,000 adults and children each year. All substance abuse programs and most mental health services are accredited by CARF International, an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. For information, visit saluscareflorida.org or call 239-275-3222.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.