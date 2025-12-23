Christmas week's shows at SWFL theaters include options for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

This week, five shows close and six continue their runs and one has a limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

“Resolution Rewind” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: FST’s improv cast has put together a lineup of fan favorite games of the year to provide audiences with a comedic retrospective. Two shows: December 27 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/resolution-rewind.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'A Christmas Carol' closes Dec. 28 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

“A Christmas Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the wildly popular holiday movie, “A Christmas Story” follows a bespectacled boy named Ralphie whose only Christmas wish is an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. The infamous scenes from the movie such as the prized leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, an irritable department store Santa, a triple dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole, along with splashy production numbers make this the perfect holiday treat for the whole family! Closes Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/a-christmas-story/.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Come from Away' closes Dec. 28 at Asolo Repertory Theatre

“Come from Away” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “Come from Away” tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and affirms that hope can arise in the unlikeliest places. Closes Sunday, Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, Dec. 14. For tickets, visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/6933/6945 or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre The last performance of 'Deck the Halls' for this season is Christmas Eve day.

“Deck the Halls” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: With palm trees wrapped in lights, sand snowmen, and festive tunes, this all-new edition of “Deck the Halls” captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State. Filled with original songs, sketches, and interactive fun, this beloved family tradition is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Closes Dec. 24. This week’s shows are Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/26deck-the-halls/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Frozen' proves that the relationship between sisters is special.

“Frozen The Musical” [The Belle Theatre]: In Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control. “Frozen” is full of magic, humor and a musical score that includes “Let It Go,” “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman,” “Dangerous to Dream” and “True Love.” Based on the hit 2013 film of the same name, Frozen reveals how true love can come in many forms and that the bond between sisters is something truly special. Closes Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Saturday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487552.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Winter Wonderettes' closes at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Dec. 28.

“Winter Wonderettes” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The fabulous Winter Wonderettes are back, bringing festive cheer to the Harper’s Hardware holiday party. With classic ‘60s holiday hits, hilarious mishaps, and a dash of Christmas magic, this fun-filled musical is filled with laughs and heartwarming moments. Join the Wonderettes for a rockin’ good time that will have you singing along and feeling the holiday spirit all season long! Closes Dec. 28. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/winter-wonderettes/.

CONTINUING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Russell Watson and Ariana Milian are Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghost of Christmas Past for the red cast in Fort Myers Theatre's production of 'A Christmas Carol.'

“A Christmas Carol” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” “Disney’s Little Mermaid” and “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Lynn Ahrens (“Ragtime,” “Seussical,” “Once on This Island”) breathe fantastic new life into the classic tale of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Directed by Robin Dawn Ryan. Runs to Dec. 30. This week’s performances are Monday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. Runs through Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Advice' is produced at Florida Repertory Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

“Advice” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: On the eve of their anniversary, Joy and Ron hear the most ridiculous news: their idiot friend Gary has written a self-help book…and it’s getting published! As they muse on what the new book could possibly say, Gary shows up and asks them to try out some of his “couple exercises.” They beg him not to quit his day job to become a life coach, but end up uncovering secrets that throw their relationship into chaos! “Advice” is produced at Florida Repertory Theatre as part of a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere. (Other Partner Theaters are Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota and B Street Theatre in Sacramento) Runs through Jan. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232070.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Equal parts class and sass, 'Feeling Good' will leave you feeling good.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 9, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Lucky $tiff' features a surprise celebrity stiff for each show.

“Lucky $tiff” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: A comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit six million dollars. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex! Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth. First Produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. Off-Broadway in 1988. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Lucky $tiff’ is a musical farce with heart.” Runs through Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/lucky-stiff/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 6. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

