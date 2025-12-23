U.S. Coast Guard suspends Gulf search for Spivey, nephew; FBI investigating the disappearance

The United States Coast Guard suspended the search for 2 missing boaters as of sunset, Monday.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews searched for several days for 57-year-old Attorney Randall Spivey, and his 33-year-old nephew Brandon Billmaier. The air and sea search covered approximately 6,700 square miles, about the size of the state of Connecticut.

The FBI is now leading a missing person investigation.

On-scene weather conditions during the search were approximately 10 mph winds and 3-foot seas.

Boat of missing Fort Myers attorney

“The Coast Guard diligently searched with our pilots, boat forces, cutter crews, and numerous partners,” said Lt. Amy Harrison, a search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “We saturated an incredibly large search area but, unfortunately, were unable to locate the two missing men.”

“After the utmost consideration and careful review of all factors involved in this case, the Coast Guard made the difficult decision to suspend its active search efforts,” said Capt. Corrie Sergent, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “There is no harder decision than suspending a search. I am incredibly grateful for the crews, partners, and volunteers across this community who executed this massive search with the utmost professionalism, persistence, and compassion. We offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of Mr. Spivey and Mr. Billmaier during this extremely difficult time.”

A loved one reported the men overdue to a Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstander at approximately 9 p.m., Friday, stating the two boaters went on a fishing trip approximately 100 miles offshore and were due to return at sunset. Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders coordinated the launch of rescue crews to the boaters’ last known position.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew found the vessel adrift, still in gear, roughly 70 miles west of Fort Myers at approximately 12 a.m., Saturday. A rescue swimmer was lowered, stopped the engines, and anchored the vessel for safety. Later that day, the boat was brought back to Station Fort Myers Beach for further investigation.

Rescue crews involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders

Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders

920th Rescue Wing

Florida State Guard

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Collier County Fire Department

Volunteers and good Samaritans joined the search efforts using private boats and aircraft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing boaters, should contact the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center at 866-881-1392.

