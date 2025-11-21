Harry Chapin Food Bank breaks ground on new facility in Fort Myers

Harry Chapin Food Bank has unveiled plans to relieve Southwest Florida’s deepening hunger crisis by building a Hunger Action Center, a massive warehouse and distribution facility.

More than 125 community leaders, donors, business partners and elected officials gathered Nov. 19 for an announcement and groundbreaking in which Harry Chapin Food Bank revealed plans to build a 110,175-square-foot center in Fort Myers. The event coincided with the nonprofit’s transition from a private to public phase of its $30 million capital campaign, "Feeding the Future," which is funding the initiative. The food bank is relying on public support to conclude the capital campaign.

Harry Chapin President and CEO Richard LeBer said, “As our region grows, so does the need. This modern, purpose-built facility will expand our capacity, strengthen our operations and help us reach more children, families, seniors and veterans than ever before. It’s an investment in the future of Southwest Florida, and in every neighbor who depends on us.”

Currently, Harry Chapin Food Bank serves approximately 300,000 people annually through a robust Feeding Network of up to 175 agency partners. In 2024, the food bank provided 39.5 million pounds of food, but that figure is expected to jump to 50 million pounds by 2030 and 100 million pounds by 2050. LeBer noted the surge in demand is being fueled by what he calls the “new hungry,” people who are working and never anticipated needing help to put food on the table.

“They are hospitality and tourism workers, health care professionals, first responders and educators – essentially, the people who keep our community running,” LeBer said. “Hurricanes, the pandemic, inflation, cuts to federal government programs and other setbacks have affected them deeply. Many are just one or two unanticipated bills away from needing help.”

Located at the southwest corner of I-75 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fort Myers, the Hunger Action Center will more than double the size of the nonprofit’s current warehouse in Lee County while doubling the organization’s capacity to feed people experiencing hunger. It will complement the organization’s existing distribution center in Naples. Operationally, the new building will feature expanded storage space for dry, refrigerated and frozen foods, and 10 truck bays to accommodate inbound and outbound deliveries. Its sophisticated inventory tracking system will allow staff to monitor food supplies in real time using a computerized barcode system that categorizes inventory by product type, expiration date, origin, destination and other factors.

Additionally, the Hunger Action Center will offer a food pantry where people experiencing hunger can shop for fresh produce and groceries, an element of hunger relief not available in tight quarters at the current warehouse. Community meeting rooms will allow Harry Chapin Food Bank and its agency partners to host seminars and classes covering nutrition, health, how to access food, budgeting for groceries and other educational topics, empowering neighbors and agency partners to address the root causes of hunger. The facility also includes air-conditioned spaces for volunteers and staff.

The ambitious project is the largest in Harry Chapin Food Bank’s 42-year history and is being made possible largely through private philanthropy. At the Nov. 19 celebratory event, the food bank announced lead gifts through the "Feeding the Future" capital campaign, including The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and Lipman Family Farms.

Site clearing for the Hunger Action Center began this summer and construction is expected to run through fall 2026. DeAngelis Diamond is the general contractor leading the project.

The Feeding the Future capital campaign has raised half of its $30 million goal. To learn more about the Hunger Action Center, visit HarryChapinFoodBank.org/FeedingTheFuture.