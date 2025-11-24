© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
How higher tensions in Venezuela affect Florida immigrants

WGCU
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:47 AM EST

Tensions are beginning to boil over in South America, as the United States contemplates taking military action against Venezuela. The largest aircraft carrier in the world, The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in the Caribbean to support counter narcotic efforts against Venezuela and it’s leader Nicolas Maduro.

The situation comes as many Venezuelan immigrant in the United States just had their Temporary Protection Status terminated, leaving them vulnerable to deportation back to a troubled region.

We spoke with WLRN Americas Editor Tim Padgett to learn how things escalated this much and what it means for migrants caught in the crossfire.

