Venezuelan FGCU student reflects on recent actions in his country

Nearly a year after first sharing his story, Erick Tovar says life looks very different. Tovar, now 22, is a junior at Florida Gulf Coast University from Venezuela living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, or TPS.

“Definitely, a lot of things have changed, as far as the government, as far as the politics, as far as the general hope that we have as of right now,” Tovar said. “My current hope is that the people of Venezuela that are still there get to experience freedom.”

In November, the Supreme Court allowed the federal government to move forward with ending Venezuela’s TPS designation. However, Venezuelans who already received employment authorization documents may continue to live and work legally in the U.S. through Oct. 2, 2026. Tovar says the policy shift has created uncertainty for many Venezuelans who have built lives in the U.S.

"As far as the current TPS status, what we’re hoping is that the TPS gets to be fully acknowledged and respected by authorities, and that those protections can be guaranteed for the people that have been here on a complete legal basis” he shared. “People are hoping that what will come to be will be perhaps a new law,” Tovar added.

While questions remain about the future for Venezuelans in the U.S., recent news from Venezuela sparked emotional reactions in Southwest Florida.

Following reports that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured by U.S. authorities, members of the local Venezuelan community gathered at Centennial Park to celebrate. Tovar’s family was among them. They founded Casa Venezuela en SW Florida, an organization that supports Venezuelans across the region. He described the reaction in his home when the news broke.

“My family, my mom, my parents -- they were running around the house, rejoicing, jumping around, dancing,” Tovar said. “There was music playing, all to finally celebrate the capture of the dictator. Finally, what this means for the Venezuelan people: It means a huge step forward for the liberation of my people, of my nation."

Despite moments of celebration, he acknowledges the emotional complexity many Venezuelans face with hope for change back home paired with instability in the U.S. But, through Casa Venezuela en SW Florida, Tovar shares they won't stop advocating for families.

“If you have something worth fighting for, you fight for it,” Tovar said. “You put your hope on it and you put your faith on it, and you keep on carrying on.”

