U.S. Open Pickleball Championships to open player lottery soon

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published January 7, 2026 at 2:38 PM EST

Athletes who want to participate in the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Naples will have their chance January 14-20. All players, including professionals as well as amateurs in the junior, senior, and wheelchair categories, must win a spot in the tournament through the lottery.

For lottery and event details, go to usopenpickleball.com. A link to the lottery will be posted there on January 14th.

Human Interest Pickleball U.S. Open Pickleball Championships
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
