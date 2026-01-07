U.S. Open Pickleball Championships to open player lottery soon

Athletes who want to participate in the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Naples will have their chance January 14-20. All players, including professionals as well as amateurs in the junior, senior, and wheelchair categories, must win a spot in the tournament through the lottery.

For lottery and event details, go to usopenpickleball.com. A link to the lottery will be posted there on January 14th.

