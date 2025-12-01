From 'Messiah' to 'Holiday Pops': WGCU's guide to holiday concerts in Southwest Florida

This season, Southwest Florida is home to more than two dozen holiday concerts ranging from Handel’s “Messiah” and FGCU’s “Joyful & Triumphant” to Gulf Coast Symphony’s “Deck the Halls” with aerial violinist Janice Martin and the Naples Philharmonic’s “Holiday Pops.” Below is WGCU’s Guide to holiday concerts from Marco Island to Sarasota.

Chronologically:

Courtesy of FGCU Bower School of Music & the Arts / FGCU Bower School of Music & the Arts Chorus and orchestra perform during 'Joyful & Triumphant.'

“Joyful & Triumphant” [FGCU’s Bower School of Music & the Arts at Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples]: “Joyful & Triumphant” features Bel Canto, Cantabile, the Chamber Choir, University Choir, and Symphony Orchestra. Go here to view the roster of performers. Performances are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2. For tickets, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/concerts/joyfulandtriumphant.

“Messiah” [Handel and Haydn Society at Artis-Naples]: George Frideric Handel’s Messiah — the greatest story ever told in song — returns to Hayes Hall in a landmark performance by Boston’s Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society, now presenting this Baroque masterwork for its remarkable 172nd consecutive season. Led by conductor Jonathan Cohen, the 211-year-old ensemble will be joined by its celebrated chorus and four distinguished vocalists in this timeless oratorio of hope and redemption. Completed in just 24 days in 1741, "Messiah" traces the life, death and resurrection of Christ through a series of evocative recitatives, arias and choral movements. Among its many highlights is the exalted “Hallelujah” chorus, which the Handel and Haydn Society first performed in 1815 and later introduced to American audiences in 1818. Steeped in tradition and musical excellence, this historically informed performance offers a stirring and spiritually rich experience that continues to resonate across generations. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2. For tickets, telephone 800-597-1900 or 239-597-1900 or visit https://artisnaples.org/events/messiah.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Canadian Brass’ 'Holiday Concert' includes signature takes on beloved holiday classics such as 'It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' and 'Jingle Bell Rock.'

“Canadian Brass Holiday Concert” [Sarasota Opera House]: Canadian Brass’ “Holiday Concert” includes original arrangements and signature takes on beloved holiday classics such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Christmastime is Here.” Performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2. For tickets, telephone 941-966-6161 or visit https://scasarasota.org/.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony The rare combination of flute, cello, and harp creates a magical sound world in this 'Enchanted Noel' at the Music & Arts Community Center.

“Enchanted Noel” [Astralis Chamber Ensemble at the Music & Arts Community Center]: This enchanting program brings together beloved traditional songs such as “Greensleeves” and “Cantique de Noel,” along with a selection of Baroque and Classical works, including a fantasy on “Sleepers Awake” by Johann Sebastian Bach, along with his famous “Cello Suite in G Major,” a sparkling work by Dussek featuring the harp, and the ethereal Deux Pièces en Trio” by Joseph Jongen. The rare combination of flute, cello, and harp creates a magical sound world, with the harp adding an especially festive touch. Known for their innovative artistry and performances across the nation, the Astralis Chamber Ensemble captivates audiences with programs that are both timeless and fresh. Performance is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/enchanted-noel-with-the-astralis-chamber-ensemble/.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts Created by Kody C. Jones, 'A Broadway Holiday' is an evening of dance and song featuring holiday favorites as well as heartwarming nostalgia.

“Broadway Holiday” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: Created by Kody C. Jones, “A Broadway Holiday” is a fast-paced evening of dance and song featuring holiday favorites as well as heartwarming nostalgia to celebrate the season. An evening this magical may even bring a finale of snow to Southwest Florida. Performance is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8989 or visit https://events.readysetauction.com/artsbonita2/broadwayholiday.

“Christmas with Jodie” [Daniels Pavilion at Artis-Naples]: Beloved pianist and raconteur Jodie DeSalvo returns to Daniels Pavilion to kick off her Piano Talks series with a festive holiday celebration. Joined by Naples favorites Carolann M. Sanita and Mark Sanders, along with bass and drums, DeSalvo leads an evening of cherished Christmas classics and heartwarming surprises. Blending good humor, musical flair and a dash of nostalgia, this joyful program promises to lift spirits and bring the season to life. Performance is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11. For tickets, telephone 800-597-1900 or 239-597-1900 or visit https://artisnaples.org/events/jodie-desalvo.2526.1.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts Dr. Zach Bartholomew and his all-star trio bring Vince Guaraldi’s unforgettable melodies to life, reimagining the iconic score with joy, virtuosity, and swing.

“Zach Bartholomew: A Charlie Brown Christmas” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: Dr. Zach Bartholomew and his all-star trio bring Vince Guaraldi’s unforgettable melodies to life in “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” reimagining the iconic score with joy, virtuosity, and swing. From “Linus and Lucy” to “Christmas Time Is Here,” this concert is filled with the sounds that define the season. Adding to the magic, special guest vocalist Nicole Bartholomew, esteemed professor at the Frost School of Music, joins the performance, infusing the evening with elegance, warmth, and holiday spirit. Alongside the music, the audience will enjoy engaging insights into Vince Guaraldi’s life and his legendary contribution to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” It’s a festive celebration for all ages—perfect for jazz lovers, Peanuts fans, and anyone looking to start the holiday season on a high note. Performance is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11 in the Performing Arts Center. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8585 or visit https://artsbonita.org/performances/.

Courtesy of Sarasota Opera House / Sarasota Opera House Regarded as the #1 Motown show in the country, 'Magic of Motown Christmas' is quite simply more than two hours of Detroit city magic!

“Magic of Motown Christmas” [Sarasota Opera House]: Regarded as "the No. 1 Motown show in the country," “Magic of Motown Christmas” is "more than two hours of Detroit city magic." Audiences will enjoy songs by The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, and all of the legends! The show’s pitch perfect harmonies, dynamic choreography, and costuming perfectly capture the sights and sound of Motown and the spirit of Christmas. Performance is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12. For tickets, telephone 941-966-6161 or visit https://tickets.sarasotaopera.org/8169/8170.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Triple threat Whitney Grace is featured in December at the Music & Arts Community Center in 'Merry Christmas, Dahhling!'

“Merry Christmas, Dahhling! With Whitney Grace [at the Music & Arts Community Center]: In this dazzling holiday celebration, Punta Gorda’s Whitney Grace performs jazzy Christmas favorites, timeless standards, and songs you know and love—all delivered with her signature flair. A singer, dancer, and actress inspired by Judy Garland, Lucille Ball, and the golden age of movie musicals, Grace brings together music, comedy, and theatrical storytelling in a style that’s uniquely her own. It’s not just a concert—it’s a merry, marvelous, and slightly mischievous Christmas party. Read here for Whitney Grace’s bio and credits. Performances are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/merry-christmas-dahhling-with-whitney-grace/.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts With a No. 1 Billboard traditional jazz album and national arts awards to her name, Svetlana has lit up iconic stages from Blue Note to Birdland.

“Holiday Swing – Songs of the Festive Season” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: The show blends beloved favorites like “Let It Snow,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “The Christmas Song,” with unexpected gems including “Warm December,” “Peace,” and “Easy to Blame the Weather.” Add in inventive takes on “God Only Knows,” movie favorites like “Pure Imagination,” and Svetlana’s witty, feel-good originals, and you get a holiday soundtrack that’s both familiar and fresh. With a No. 1 Billboard traditional jazz album and national arts awards to her name, Svetlana has lit up iconic stages from Blue Note to Birdland — and now brings that same sparkle to a holiday celebration full of swing, style, and genuine heart. A magical evening of music, warmth, and cheer awaits — the kind that leaves you glowing long after the last note fades. Performance is 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 12 in the Moe Auditorium. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8585 or visit https://artsbonita.org/performances/.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony An annual SWFL holiday tradition, this year's 'Deck the Halls' includes the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, Kellyn Celtic Arts Irish Dancers and special guest star aerial violinist Janice Martin.

“Deck the Halls with Aerial Violinist Janice Martin” [Gulf Coast Symphony at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall]: “Deck the Halls” is an annual Southwest Florida holiday tradition. This year, the concert includes the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra, Kellyn Celtic Arts Irish Dancers, and special guest star aerial violinist Janice Martin. For a deeper dive into this holiday classic, hear/read, “Aerial violinist performing at ‘Deck the Halls’ show.” Performance is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13. For tickets, telephone 800-440-7469 or 239-481-4849 or visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/deck-the-halls-6/ or https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/symphony-deck-the-halls.

Courtesy of Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall / Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the past 40-plus years.

Michael W. Smith Every Christmas” [Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall]: Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the past 40-plus years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three Grammy Awards, 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Performance is at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14. For tickets, telephone 800-440-7469 or 239-481-4849 or visit https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/michael-w-smith-every-christmas-fort-myers.

Courtesy of van Wezel Performing Arts Hall / Van Wezel Performing Hall Soprano Sarah Brightman brings her 'Winter Symphony' to Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples and the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on consecutive days.

“Sarah Brightman Winter Symphony” [Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples]: Superstar soprano Sarah Brightman brings her radiant voice and theatrical flair to Hayes Hall for “A Winter Symphony,” a spectacular holiday concert. Drawing from her best-selling album of the same name, Brightman presents a selection of seasonal favorites, timeless classics and signature pieces from her storied career. With a voice that spans more than three octaves and a style that seamlessly fuses classical, operatic, pop and theatrical elements, Brightman has captivated audiences around the world for over four decades. In this festive program, her soaring interpretations of “Silent Night,” “Ave Maria” and John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” create an enchanting atmosphere that’s both heartwarming and breathtaking. Performance is 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14. For tickets, telephone 800-597-1900 or 239-597-1900 or visit https://artisnaples.org/events/sarah-brightman.

“Sarah Brightman Winter Symphony” [Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall]: Sarah Brightman takes her “Winter Symphony” to the Van Wezel on Monday, Dec. 15. The performance is at 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-263-6799 or visit https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/sarah-brightman-a-winter-symphony.

Courtesy of Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall / Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Robin Dawn Academy dancers ages 3–18 light up the stage with high-energy routines in ballet, jazz, hip hop, and more set to favorite holiday hits.

Robin Dawn Academy Holiday Showcase 2025 [Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall]: Robin Dawn Academy dancers ages 3–18 light up the stage with high-energy routines in every style — ballet, jazz, hip hop, and more — set to favorite holiday hits. Performance is Monday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. For tickets, telephone 800-440-7469 or 239-481-4849 or visit https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/robin-dawn-academy-holiday-showcase-2025.

Courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall / Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Through a captivating multimedia performance, Michael Feinstein breathes life into iconic songs, blending holiday classics and more.

“Michael Feinstein The Holiday Celebration” [Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall]: Through a captivating multimedia performance, Michael Feinstein breathes life into iconic songs, blending holiday classics and more. The concert may include songs from "White Christmas Overture," "Through the Years," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Hannukah in Santa Monica,, "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing," "Somewhere," "Count Your Blessings," "White Christmas," "Heavenly Peace," "We Need a Little Christmas," "Best Christmas of All," "The Secret of Christmas," "You'll Never Walk Alone," "Winter Wonderland," to "The Christmas Song." Each melody promises an unforgettable evening celebrating the magic of the holiday season. Performance is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 16. For tickets, visit https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/michael-feinstein-in-coming-home-the-holiday-celebration or telephone 941-263-6799.

“The Nutcracker Origins” [Artis-Naples Grand Piano Series]: Uncover the dark twists of the original fairy tale and hear Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed on piano, synced with rare ballet footage, brought to life through Konstantin Soukhovetski’s riveting commentary. As both performer and storyteller, he brings depth and wit to the familiar story. Performance is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17. For tickets, telephone 800-597-1900 or 239-597-1900 or visit https://artisnaples.org/events/narrative-musicales.2526.2.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts An 18-piece orchestra brings the sophisticated sounds of the swing era to life in this holiday concert.

“Swing Into the Holidays – Naples Big Band” [Arts Bonita Hinman Auditorium]: An unforgettable evening of classic holiday favorites and timeless big-band standards that will have you dancing in the aisles. The 18-piece orchestra brings the sophisticated sounds of the swing era to life—brass that gleams brighter than Christmas tinsel, swinging rhythms that jingle harder than Santa’s sleigh. Celebrating decades of live music in Southwest Florida, the Naples Big Band has been delighting audiences since 2004 and is dedicated to preserving the swing-era sound. Performance is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8585 or visit https://artsbonita.org/performances/.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts 'The Wonder of Christmas' is a heartwarming concert featuring the rich vocals of Mark Sanders and the masterful touch of world-renowned pianist Phil Hinton.

“Mark Sanders: The Wonder of Christmas” [Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts]: Celebrate the magic of the season with a heartwarming concert featuring the rich vocals of Mark Sanders and the masterful touch of world-renowned pianist Phil Hinton. Joined by a dynamic three-piece band, this festive evening brings your favorite holiday classics to life with fresh arrangements and timeless charm. From joyful carols to cozy ballads, every note captures the spirit of the season. Let the warmth of music and the glow of the holidays fill your heart in this unforgettable celebration. Go here for the band’s bios. Performance is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8585 or visit https://artsbonita.org/performances/.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective performs the timeless compositions of Vince Guaraldi from the Charlie Brown Christmas special along with a selection of Christmas classics.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas & Holiday Classics [Gulf Coast Jazz Collective at the Music & Arts Community Center]: The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective performs the timeless compositions of Vince Guaraldi from the Charlie Brown Christmas special along with a selection of Christmas classics. Performances is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/jazz-at-the-macc-a-charlie-brown-christmas-holiday-classics-part-ii/.

“Holiday Pops with the Naples Philharmonic” [Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples]: Celebrate the magic of the season with Broadway star Michael Longoria, the Naples Philharmonic, Naples Philharmonic Chorus and Naples Philharmonic Youth Chorus in this cherished holiday tradition. This uplifting and joyous program has become a Neapolitan tradition, bringing family and friends together for a cozy and festive mix of classic carols and contemporary favorites. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21. For tickets, telephone 800-597-1900 or 239-597-1900 or visit https://artisnaples.org/events/holiday-pops.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Charlie Blum and Kristyn Estes perform holiday favorites including 'Winter Wonderland,' 'White Christmas,' 'The Most Wonderful Time' and many more.

“Singing and Swinging – The Holiday Songbook with Charlie Blum & special guest Kristyn Estes [Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center]: Charlie Blum and Kristyn Estes perform holiday favorites including “Winter Wonderland,” “White Christmas,” “The Most Wonderful Time,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” “Santa Baby,” “Favorite Things” and many more. Performances are Dec. 20 and 21. For tickets, telephone 239-784-1186 or visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theatre/.

Courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall / Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall With breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, and an all-new production for this year, 'Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland' is an unforgettable holiday experience.

“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” [Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall]: “Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” is a thrilling blend of world-class circus artistry and holiday music. With breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, and a new production for this year, “Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” delivers an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family. Performance is 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21. For tickets, telephone 941-263-6799 or visit https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/cirque-musica-holiday-wonderland.

Courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall / Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall 'A Very Broadway Christmas' is a dazzling celebration featuring stars from over 25 iconic Broadway shows.

“A Very Broadway Christmas” [Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall]: “A Very Broadway Christmas” is a dazzling celebration featuring stars from over 25 iconic Broadway shows including “Wicked,” “Motown,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Book of Mormon,” “Matilda,” “Beautiful,” “Annie,” and more! This high-energy production features Christmas songs from Broadway and beyond, performed with a live band, ensemble of dancers, and Broadway-caliber vocals straight from New York City. Performance is 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22. For tickets, telephone 941-263-6799 or visit https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/a-very-broadway-christmas.

Courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall / Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Written and directed by award-winning artist Scott H. Severance, this production features professional actors, gorgeous costumes, puppetry, and over two dozen classic carols.

“A Christmas Carol” [Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall]: “A Christmas Carol” is a dazzling new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from miser to saint in this heartwarming tale of redemption. Written and directed by award-winning artist Scott H. Severance, this stunning production features professional actors, gorgeous costumes, puppetry, and over two dozen classic carols. With humor, haunting effects, and heartfelt moments, it’s the perfect holiday event for audiences of all ages. Performance is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23. For tickets, telephone 941-263-6799 or visit https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/a-christmas-carol.

Courtesy of Artis-Naples / Artis-Naples The nine-man a cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform its 'Holiday Road Tour' at Artis-Naples and the Van Wezel on consecutive days.

“Straight No Chaser Holiday Road Tour” [Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples]: The nine-man a cappella group Straight No Chaser returns to Hayes Hall with their Holiday Road Tour — a spirited seasonal showcase of immaculate harmonies, festive cheer and signature humor. Now in their 25th year, the group has grown from a college singing ensemble into a national phenomenon, selling over 1.5 million concert tickets and more than 2 million albums worldwide. Their unique blend of vocal virtuosity and comic charm has made them a holiday favorite, especially through their cheeky “top-shelf” holiday albums like “Holiday Spirits,” “Christmas Cheers,” “Under the Influence: Holiday Edition” and “I’ll Have Another.” With a set list that mixes classic carols, contemporary pop hits and a few surprise twists, this high-energy performance is perfect for anyone who believes in celebrating the season with style, song and a splash of good humor. Performance is 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28. For tickets, telephone 800-597-1900 or 239-597-1900 or visit https://artisnaples.org/events/straight-no-chaser.

“Straight No Chaser Holiday Road Tour” [Van Wezel Performing Arts Center]: This show also performs at the van Wezel at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29. For tickets, telephone 941-263-6799 or visit https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/straight-no-chaser.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.