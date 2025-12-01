So Long Storm Season! Conch Republic burns hurricane flags in rum-fueled storm season farewell

KEY WEST – Up in flames! That’s what happened to these red-and-black hurricane warning flags in Key West this weekend. But not before soaking them in lots and lots of — you guessed it — rum.

The ceremony, which took place along Key West's iconic waterfront, marked the end of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season on Nov. 30th. It also paid tribute to the humanitarian efforts of the island’s residents who mobilized massive relief efforts for storm-battered Jamaica when the Florida Keys dodged major impacts.

Residents and officials gathered at Truman Waterfront for this eccentric event which featured a lineup of speakers who remembered communities still recovering from this year's storms, especially Jamaica, which was devastated by Hurricane Melissa in late October.

"Watching the flags burn this year is a sigh of relief," said Paul Menta, Speaker of the House for the Conch Republic and the ceremonial Administrator of Rum. "We're just excited to see those flags go, to hear everybody cheer and say hooray. It's a great time to bring the community together on a negative, to turn it into a positive. And that's what Key West is really here for."

The eccentric event, which became a tradition, began in 2005 after the Keys endured five tropical systems in a single season, including Hurricane Wilma, which flooded 60 percent of Key West homes. Twenty years later, the ceremony has evolved from exhausted defiance into a ritual of resilience and solidarity.

Mark Hedden/Keys News Service Paul Menta, Conch Republic Administrator of Rum, carefully douses hurricane warning flags with the Florida Keys' accelerant of choice — locally made rum — before setting them ablaze Saturday at Key West's Truman Waterfront. The 20-year tradition marks the official end of another Atlantic hurricane season on Nov. 30th.

While the Florida Keys avoided direct hits this season, the community still gave back by transforming Key West International Airport into a critical staging point for relief flights to Jamaica. Local organizations including Grace Lutheran School, Key West Preschool Co-op, and Glad Tidings Tabernacle collected tons of food, clothing, medical supplies, and other essentials that were flown to storm victims.

Sunday's ceremony doubled as a launch for an expanded maritime mission. Organizers announced a goal to collect 30 tons of relief cargo — including heavy tools, medical gear, and food — to be loaded onto the Schooner Liberty Clipper. The 125-foot tall ship is scheduled to sail the aid directly to Jamaican ports.

According to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration data, the 2025 season produced 13 named storms including five hurricanes, four of which reached major hurricane status.

To conclude Saturday's ceremony, Menta doused the tattered hurricane flags with rum before setting them ablaze — a defiant island farewell to another storm season and a pledge that Jamaica's long road to recovery won't be forgotten.