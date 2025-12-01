Reopening set for renovated South County Regional Library in Estero

The newly renovated South County Regional Library is reopening at 9 a.m. Dec. 18.

There will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Jan 7 that will be carried via livestream, on Lee County’s YouTube channel.

Those unable to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony can watch it via livestream on Lee County’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@LeeCountyFLBOCC/videos or on Lee County’s Facebook channel, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

There will also be a community celebration from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 10 to include live steel drum music, balloon animals and face painting plus crafts, activities and fun giveaways.

Regular operating hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 21100 Three Oaks Parkway in Estero.

During reconstruction, the nearly 30-year-old South County Library operated out of a temporary branch at 18251 Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers.

The 32,343 square foot library, which opened in 1996, underwent complete interior renovation along with mechanical system updates and exterior renovation.

The interior renovations provide a more efficient and flexible use of the space including:



Reconfigured spaces for adults, teens and children with new service desks

Addition of an Automatic Materials Handling (AMH) system

Expanded area for children including collection and play areas

A 760-square-foot shared programing room for youth and teen programs

Early learning and public computers for children

A dedicated collection, exclusive computers and gaming area in the teen space

Four new study rooms including one in youth services (six total)

Adult area features an improved layout and 12 public access computers

All new shelving with improved visibility throughout the building

New flooring, furniture and display areas

Dedicated space for Friends of the Library ongoing book sale

Updated public restrooms plus two new family restrooms

Raised ceilings, redesigned entrance and new view panel glass in the windows

The external improvements include architectural upgrades to enhance the functionality and appearance of the public entrance including an updated entry and vestibule with new entry doors, pavers, refreshed landscaping and a walk-up materials return.

Mechanical system improvements include replacement of the chiller and roof along with plumbing and electrical upgrades.

Initial construction began in September 2024. The $10 million project was paid from existing library funds.

About the Lee County Library System:

The Lee County Library System, founded in 1964, has 13 branches which serve Lee County residents with more than two million items available for use or check out and which circulate more than 6 million items per year. Currently more than 300,000 Lee County residents are registered users. For more information, call 239-479-4636 or visit www.leelibrary.net.

