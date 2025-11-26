© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee County seeks community photos for 2026 Southwest Florida Ag Expo exhibit

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 26, 2025 at 6:08 PM EST
Lee County Ag Expo goat agility 2025.
Lee County
Southwest Florida Ag Expo goat agility competition 2025.

Lee County Parks & Recreation is inviting community members to share their favorite memories from past fairs and Southwest Florida Ag Expos as part of a special photo exhibit celebrating this year’s theme, “Roots ‘n’ Rides: A Celebration of Tradition.”

Take a moment to revisit family photo albums or scroll through your phone to findfavoritephotos.

Residents are encouraged tosubmitphotos that highlight the spirit of agriculture, familyfunand community pride. Photos can besubmittedonline. A simple form must be completed along with the entry.
Find moredetailsat WGCU.org.

Selected photos will be featured on social media and inside the Expo Hall during the 2026 Southwest Florida Ag Expo, set for Feb. 26 through March 8 at the Mike Greenwell Regional Park (formerly the Lee County Civic Center Complex), 11831 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers.

The Southwest Florida Ag Expo continues to honor the region’s agricultural roots while offering entertainment, midway rides, livestock shows and family activities for all ages.

For a complete schedule of events, special promotions, ticketing and parking information, visit www.swflagexpo.com or follow the SWFL Ag Expo on Facebook at www.facebook.com/swflagexpo. Monitor the website and social media for upcoming additional event details, special promotions and entertainment information.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsLee Ag Expo
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Families enjoy a meal outside the Heights Center.
    Human Interest
    The Heights Foundation hosts Thanksgiving meal for Harlem Heights Families
    Kate Cronin
    More than 300 Harlem Heights families enjoyed a festive meal at The Heights Foundation located off Gladiolus in Lee County to celebrate an early Thanksgiving. The celebration offered a buffet, face painting, games, and even free karate lessons from National Karate Fort Myers. Each family left with a turkey and Publix gift card for their own Thanksgiving dinner.
  • Arts & Culture
    "Books We Love" is here!
    Cary Barbor
    Whether you are looking for a book to give as a gift or to sink into yourself during a holiday break, NPR has what you are looking for.
  • Baker's dozen pups rescued
    Human Interest
    Gov. DeSantis announces proposal to protect puppies in Florida
    News Service of Florida
    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for state lawmakers to address pet-breeding facilities, derided as “puppy mills,” during the upcoming legislative session. “Now, many breeders take care of their animals and treat them with dignity and respect,” DeSantis said during an appearance at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee. “No doubt, there are some bad actors who keep these animals in inhumane conditions, and we want to put an end to that type of practice in the state of Florida.”