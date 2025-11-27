© 2025 WGCU News
The newest fashion trend: a Burmese python couture

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published November 27, 2025 at 5:53 AM EST

Invasive species have been wreaking havoc on Florida, and one Miami-based company may have found the perfect solution to dealing with unwanted critters. Turn them into fashionable accessories.

Inversa Leathers found a way to turn the pesky Burmese python and troublesome Lionfish into the type of product seen on a fashion runway in Paris or Milan. They’ve been so successful in this endeavor, they recently partnered with The Sunshine State to keep their products flowing.

Inversa’s Head of Development Henri Ferré chatted with us about his company’s ecological mission to help control the invasive populations.

