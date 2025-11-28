Understanding sugar during the holiday season

It’s one of the major roadblocks for anyone looking to incorporate a healthy diet… sugar. It’s hidden in products you wouldn’t think about like salad dressings and fruit juice and can lead to major health concerns such as diabetes and even cancer.

But are all sugars created equal? Troy Duell, the Founder and CEO of Centurion Health, takes a look at how you can choose better sugar options, especially as the holiday season arrives.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.