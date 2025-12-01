'All Is Calm' at Asolo Repertory Theatre headlines the 23 shows onstage this week

This week, eight shows open, three close and 12 continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

“A Christmas Carol” [Venice Theatre]: Venice Theatre's original musical version of “A Christmas Carol” is celebrating 25 years and will empower audiences to renew their appreciation of life with Dickens’ timeless story of redemption and rebirth. Starring Brad Wages in his seventh year as Ebenezer Scrooge. Opens Dec. 4. Runs to Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GZBHB2A5.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Peter Rothstein’s salute to unsung heroes of The Great War returns to the Historic Asolo Theater after a sell-out run last season.

“All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: The Western Front. Christmas. A German soldier sets down his rifle and steps into No Man’s Land, singing “Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of fellowship, music, and peace, told in the words and the songs of the men who lived it. Peter Rothstein’s salute to unsung heroes of The Great War returns to the Historic Asolo Theater after a sell-out run last season. Opens Dec. 5. Runs through Dec. 19. Previews Dec. 3 and 4. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/6934/6956.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Cats' is a groundbreaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on T.S. Eliot’s 'Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.'

“Cats” [The Naples Players Academy in the Kizzie Theatre]: “Cats” is a groundbreaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” First staged in 1981, it follows a tribe of Jellicle cats as they gather for the Jellicle Ball, where one cat will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a new life. The show is famous for its stunning choreography, mesmerizing music, and memorable songs like “Memory,” which has become an anthem of the stage. With its mix of whimsical, eccentric characters and touching themes of redemption and renewal, “Cats” has captivated audiences worldwide, becoming one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. Opens Dec. 7. Runs through Dec. 15. This week’s performance is Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://viadukt-app.naplesplayers.org/events/4709.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre The fun doesn't let up until the hilarious revelation at the show's climax, which leaves the audience and the sisterhood filled with the very best spirit of the Christmas season.

“Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular by Bo Wilson” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: Christmas is only three weeks away, and the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood are preparing for Second Trinity Church's annual Christmas Spectacular … but they're having trouble staying focused on their preparations because there's a criminal on the loose—someone has stolen the baby Jesus figure from his place in Second Trinity's nativity scene. Sisterhood leader Bea Littleton is certain that the culprit is her longtime rival, Lucille Orton, from First Salvation (a place of extremely strict beliefs just up the road). Bea and the other sisterhood members decide that they need help getting to the bottom of things, and they call in honorary member and private investigator Janet Murchison to delve more deeply into things and see if she can determine who the perpetrator is. By showtime, Janet is starting to think she knows exactly who is guilty of what … but the truth can't be revealed until the end of the Spectacular. As a result, we watch from both onstage and backstage, as the sisterhood performs sacred songs and satirical skits (after all, where else does Santa meet the Wise Men at the manger?). The fun doesn't let up until the hilarious revelation at the show's climax, which leaves the audience and the sisterhood filled with the very best spirit of the Christmas season. Opens Dec. 5. Runs to Dec. 14. This week’s performances are Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 863-675-3066 or visit https://firehousecommunitytheatre.org/.

Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida and Theatre Conspiracy / Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Clown Bar Christmas' made its world premiere on Dec. 21, 2023, so it's only 2 years old.

“Clown Bar Christmas” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Set before the events of Clown Bar, Clown Bar Christmas tells the story of clowns... in a bar... at Christmas. There’s more to it, but you'll have to venture into the seedy underbelly of clown crime to see for yourself. After a reading at The Nola Project in New Orleans on Dec. 11, 2023, "Clown Bar Christmas" made its world premiere with the Crow River Players at the Little Theatre in New London, Minnesota, on December 21, 2023. This production is a collaboration between Lab Theater and Theatre Conspiracy. Opens Dec. 5. Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-291-2905 or visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316547-clown-bar-christmas!-dec-5th-2025.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre This is an original musical revue brimming with love, laughter, and favorite holiday songs created and directed by Robert Cacioppo.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show” [Players Circle Theatre]: This is an original musical revue brimming with love, laughter, and favorite holiday songs created and directed by Robert Cacioppo. Opens Dec. 2. Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/theater-shows/.

“Rent” [The Sarasota Players]: "Rent" takes audiences to the heart of New York City’s bohemian underground, where artists, outcasts, and lovers fight for survival, self-expression, and the right to live without fear. Opens Dec. 3. Runs through Dec. 14. This week’s shows are Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=3601&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre In this holiday show, Scrooge is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in tort for damages resulting from breaking and entering, kidnapping and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” [Historic Arcade Theatre at Florida Repertory Theatre]: This delightful and zany holiday comedy by the author of “Around the World in 80 Days” takes place a year after Ebeneezer Scrooge’s miraculous transformation. The story is set in a courtroom where Scrooge is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in tort for damages resulting from breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. As the story unfolds, the plot takes a surprising twist unleashing a series of events filled with laughs, heart, nostalgic flashbacks to the original Dickens holiday classic, poignant life lessons, holiday mirth and plenty of comedy. Opens Dec. 2. Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232079.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'Monsters of the American Cinema' closes at Urbanite Theatre on Dec. 7.

“Monsters of the American Cinema” [Urbanite Theatre]: Remy Washington, a Black man and widower, has inherited both a drive-in movie theater and the responsibility of raising Pup, his late husband’s straight, white teenage son. The two forge a strong bond around a shared love of classic American monster movies, but when Remy discovers that Pup has been tormenting a gay classmate, their relationship begins to fracture, and the real horrors surface. Beneath the flickering glow of the drive-in screen, “Monsters of the American Cinema” becomes a haunting, funny, and unexpectedly tender tale of fatherhood and loss that the Los Angeles Times hails as “exhilarating.” For more, hear/read on WGCU, “’Monsters of the American Cinema’ at Urbanite Theatre takes audiences on journey through fatherhood, loss and queerness.” Closes Dec. 7. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-321-1398 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238915.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony 'Once Upon a Christmastime' closes at the Music & Arts Community Center Dec. 6.

“Once Upon a Christmastime” [Southwest Florida Theatre at the Music & Arts Community Center]: “Once Upon a Christmastime” is a new holiday musical conceived by Producer Andrew M. Kurtz and created by Julie Carver, music director of the Southwest Florida Theatre Company. Inspired by the timeless world of Grimms' Fairy Tales, this enchanting story follows beloved characters as they embark on a heartwarming search for the true meaning of Christmas. Featuring cherished holiday songs and captivating storytelling, this festive journey sparkles with joy, wonder, and a touch of happily ever after — a magical experience for audiences of all ages. For more, read/hear on WGCU, “SWFL Theatre’s ‘Once Upon a Christmastime’ is Grimms’ fairy tales meets ‘Gift of the Magi.” Closes Dec. 6. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/ or telephone 239-277-1700.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The Amish Project' closes at Venice Theatre Dec. 7.

“The Amish Project” [Venice Theatre]: Jessica Dickey’s fictional exploration of the Nickel Mines Schoolhouse Shooting is a tale of redemption that forges a path of forgiveness and compassion in the aftermath of inexplicable violence. Contains discussion of a horrific event, strong adult language, implied violence, sound effects of gunshots, and haze. Small children not allowed admission. Pre-teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Runs through Dec. 7. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GYHQD2A5.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre The musical contains all the infamous scenes and props from the movie.

“A Christmas Story” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Based on the wildly popular holiday movie, “A Christmas Story” follows a bespectacled boy named Ralphie whose only Christmas wish is an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle. The infamous scenes from the movie such as the prized leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, an irritable department store Santa, a triple dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole, along with splashy production numbers make this the perfect holiday treat for the whole family! Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/a-christmas-story/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Written by Langston Hughes, “Black Nativity” tells the story of the birth of Christ from an African American lens.

“Black Nativity” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Written by Langston Hughes, “Black Nativity” tells the story of the birth of Christ through an African American lens. That notwithstanding, the play’s message is universal and belongs to everyone who has ever needed hope, ever sought home, ever dreamed of a world where love wins. This year’s version of “Black Nativity” by Westcoast Black Theatre troupe features new faces and voices, including some Stage of Discovery youth performers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe producing reimagined version of Langston Hughes’ ‘Black Nativity.’” Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/langston-hughes-black-nativity/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Come from Away' tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

“Come from Away” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “Come from Away” tells the inspiring true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in the remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. As fear and uncertainty gripped the world, the people of Gander responded with open arms. Through music, humor, and heart, this hit Broadway musical celebrates the power of human connection, reminds us that kindness can bring people together in the unlikeliest of times, and affirms that hope can arise in the unlikeliest places. Runs through Sunday, Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.asolorep.org/6933/6945 or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's 'Deck the Halls' captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State.

“Deck the Halls” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre in the Keating Theatre]: With palm trees wrapped in lights, sand snowmen, and festive tunes, this all-new edition of “Deck the Halls” captures the magic of Christmas and Hanukkah in the Sunshine State. Filled with original songs, sketches, and interactive fun, this beloved family tradition is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Runs through Dec. 24. This week’s shows are Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. and noon [SOLD OUT] and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/26deck-the-halls/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 8, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' features iconic Irving Berlin standards like 'Blue Skies,' 'I Love a Piano,' 'Sisters' and the title song 'White Christmas.'

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: This holiday season, don’t dream of a white Christmas, experience one in Naples. The 1954 classic film comes to life onstage, full of singing and tapping, in this unforgettable musical theatre spectacular. Journey to a picturesque Vermont lodge where two Army pals are determined to put on the Christmas show of a lifetime and even find love along the way. Featuring iconic Irving Berlin standards like “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “Sisters,” and the title song, “White Christmas” is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family. Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7756/34601.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's seasoned improvisers put together a Hallmark-like Christmas story based on suggestions from the audience.

“It’s a Blunderful Life: An Improvised Hallmark Movie” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: It's the most blunderful time of the year! With no script, no plan, and no clue what's coming next, this quick-witted cast spins an entire Hallmark movie on the spot. From tropey meet-cutes to Christmas tree farm drama, get ready for a holiday movie gone wildly off the rails. Runs through Dec. 20. This week’s performance is Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/its-a-blunderful-life.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players With buoyant, joyful melodies, memorable characters, and a big-hearted message, 'Little Women' reminds us that sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true.'

“Little Women: The Musical” [The Naples Players]: Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story of the adventures of the four March sisters is brought to vivid musical life in “Little Women: The Musical.” The Civil War is in full swing, and the March sisters — Meg, the oldest, a romantic, the spirited and tomboyish Jo, sweet and loving Beth, and irascible, playful Amy — live in Concord, Massachusetts, with their Marmee while their father is on the battlefield. Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these “Little Women” to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America. With buoyant, joyful melodies, memorable characters, and a big-hearted message, “Little Women” reminds us that “sometimes when you dream, your dreams come true.” With its unforgettable songs and the March sisters’ inspiring journey, this cherished classic is the perfect way to embrace the joy and spirit of togetherness this season. Runs through Dec. 21. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://viadukt-app.naplesplayers.org/events/4316.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Lucky $tiff' is the comedy with a new celebrity corpse each show.

“Lucky $tiff” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: A comedic murder mystery, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair. An unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn...or else his uncle's gun-toting ex! Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo,” by Michael Butterworth. First produced by Playwrights Horizons, Inc. Off-Broadway in 1988. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Lucky $tiff’ is a musical farce with heart.” Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/lucky-stiff/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

“Over the Tavern” [Charlotte Players]: The first in a trilogy of plays about the Pazinski family, “Over the Tavern” is set in Autumn 1959. The idealism of the decade is starting to fade, which in many ways mirrors what’s going on in the Pazinski family’s Buffalo apartment: father Chet is burned out, mom Ellen is facing the challenges of motherhood, and their four kids are facing their own challenges. With easily-recognizable characters (visit here for a description of each) and relatable family drama, Tom Dudzick’s comedy-drama is a popular staple of community and regional theatres around the United States. Runs through Dec. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.charlotteplayers.org/tickets/buy-tickets/ or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre’s 'Three Pianos' is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 6. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre With classic ‘60s holiday hits, hilarious mishaps, and a dash of Christmas magic, this fun-filled musical is brimming with laughs and heartwarming moments.

“Winter Wonderettes” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The fabulous Winter Wonderettes are back, bringing festive cheer to the Harper’s Hardware holiday party. With classic ‘60s holiday hits, hilarious mishaps, and a dash of Christmas magic, this fun-filled musical is filled with laughs and heartwarming moments. Join the Wonderettes for a rockin’ good time that will have you singing along and feeling the holiday spirit all season long! Runs through Dec. 28. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/winter-wonderettes/.

