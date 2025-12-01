'Ode to Joy' at BIG ARTS headlines 23 exhibits on display at local art centers in December

From Sarasota to Marco Island and Venice and Sanibel to Arcadia and LaBelle, Southwest Florida is home to more than a dozen art centers. Most host visual art exhibitions showcasing member, regional and nationally renowned artists that change every month. In December, there are 23 shows at these venues, underscoring the importance of the arts in our part of the country.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Art Center Sarasota is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

“Echoes: Movement and Performance” [Art Center Sarasota]: This is an exhibition of work by Delsy Rubio. In it, she brings line, material, and scale together in a visual language of transformation. The exhibition explores the echo not as repetition, but as resonance—shifting, distorting, yet holding onto something essential. Movement becomes both physical and internal, while permanence emerges through coherence: the invisible thread that links each form, gesture, and decision. Opens Dec. 4. Runs to Jan. 10.

“The Collective Lens” [Art Center Sarasota]: “The Collective Lens” is a dynamic group exhibition showcasing the recent photographic works of member artists who have participated in Art Center Sarasota’s peer critique program over the past two years. What began in March 2023 as “Artists on Art – A Peer Critique” has grown into a vibrant and supportive community of photographers, gathering monthly to exchange ideas, offer constructive feedback, and explore the ever-evolving possibilities of their medium. Each artist brings a unique perspective, and together their work forms an eclectic and thought-provoking visual dialogue. More than a showcase of individual talent, the exhibition is a testament to the power of community and creative exchange. The photographs on view represent not only the personal growth of each artist, but also the collaborative spirit that defines their shared experience. Opens Dec. 4. Runs to Jan. 10.

“Of Form and Futility: Visual Dialogues Pertaining to the Pastoral of Andre the Giant and Samuel Beckett” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition contains work by Russ Noto. It explores the environment through paintings that evoke a strong sense of place anchored by a figurative presence. In these works, text, gesture, and form step in as stand-ins for the figure in a subtle but dramatic mythology that exists in an amazingly verdant and artificial space. The idea for this exhibition is based on the real-life interaction between Samuel Beckett and Andre the Giant. The playwright would give young Andre a ride to school and, factually speaking, this is really all that is known about their relationship. However, there is conjecture around their interaction and the topic of their conversations. Where historical fact ends in this situation, studio research begins. Russ draws from the physicality of the wrestler and the cerebral vocation of the absurdist to create a dialogue of form and concept against blooming meadows. Opens Dec. 4. Runs to Jan. 10. An Artist Talk with Russ will take place on Friday, Dec. 5.

“Paradise, a Juried Show” [Art Center Sarasota]: This exhibition is a visual exploration of utopia, beauty, and escapism, where artists are invited to imagine and create visions of a perfect world. From serene landscapes to fantastical realms, “Paradise” showcases compelling interpretations of what paradise can be—personal, poetic, or provocative. Robyn Holl juried this show. Opens Dec. 4. Runs to Jan. 10. A critique with Robyn Holl will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Venice Art Center / Venice Art Center 'Grand Ideas' and 'Mighty Minis' are on view at the Venice Art Center in December

“Grand Ideas” [Venice Art Center]: Opens Dec. 9. Runs to Jan. 2.

“Mighty Minis” [Venice Art Center Altman-Vogt Solo Exhibit]: Opens Dec. 9. Runs to Jan. 2.

2025 Annual Art Show [DeSoto Arts Center]: The DeSoto Arts Center promotes and celebrates the arts in DeSoto County. The center’s annual art show includes work by DeSoto Art Center members in the categories of painting and photography.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center The Visual Arts Center has turned itself into a Christmas wonderland bursting with ornaments and delightful little gifts crafted by its member artists.

“Joy in the Hall” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: The Visual Arts Center turns itself into a Christmas wonderland bursting with festive flair with ornaments and delightful little gifts crafted by its member artists. Each artist is given about 4 feet of magical space to showcase their merry creations, so there's a treasure trove of goodies for everyone. On display in Rebecca Hall through Dec. 28.

Courtesy of Visual Arts Center / Visual Arts Center On display in the main & Goff galleries and costing $200 or less, the works on display make perfect gifts for the holidays.

“Art for Everyone” [Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda]: On display in the main & Goff galleries and costing $200 or less, the works on display make perfect gifts for the holidays. On display through Dec. 29.

Also of interest, read, “Visual Arts Center board makes Sandra Moon permanent executive director.”

Courtesy of Arts of the Inland Gallery / Arts of the Inland Gallery Arts of the Inland Gallery

“Small Wonders” [Arts of the Inland Gallery]: “Small Wonders” includes artworks that are 12 inches or less on any side and priced at $150 or less. Opens Dec. 2. Runs to Dec. 28. The gallery is located at 471 N. Lee Street in LaBelle.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Art Center / Cape Coral Art Center Brignoni uses found objects and a variety of painting mediums to create artworks with abstraction and intention.

“Liminal by Xavier Brignoni” [Cape Coral Art Center]: Brignoni uses found objects and a variety of painting mediums to create artworks with abstraction and intention. Materials that are often discarded or forgotten are given new life, echoing the transient nature of the spaces they represent. Each piece becomes a visual meditation on flux — capturing the duality of stillness and movement, closure and anticipation. The artist’s goal is to create a quiet dialogue between the work and the viewer. Rather than offering definitive meaning, the work invites interpretation and emotional engagement. In doing so, it encourages a deeper awareness of the pauses and transitions that typically go unnoticed — the spaces where transformation quietly begins. Ultimately, this body of work seeks to elevate the ordinary thresholds of life, recognizing them as rich, meaningful spaces where identity, memory, and future possibility intersect. Runs through Dec. 18.

Courtesy of Tribby Arts Center / Tribby Arts Center 'Minute Masterpieces' features work by Latino artist Alberto Chailosky

“Minute Masterpieces: Urbanscapes by Alberto Chailosky” [Tribby Arts Center]: Albert Chailosky is a self-made sculpture artist, graphic designer, and art director. He was born in Cuba; raised in Miami; and lived in New York City; Columbus, Ohio; and now resides in Fort Myers. He attended Rhode Island School of Design and after graduating with an illustration degree, moved to New York City to attend New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and to pursue his dream of being a full-time artist. For 11 years, he worked as a set designer in New York for various Broadway shows and for "Saturday Night Live." His artwork tells the story of his life: where he's lived, eaten, drank, and the moments in between that make up a lifetime. On display through Jan. 17.

“Fine Art by Miniature Art Society of Florida Artists” [Tribby Arts Center]: Founded in 1974 in Clearwater, the Miniature Art Society of Florida, Inc. consists of artists involved in the exciting world of miniaturism. It seeks to broaden the awareness of the public and collectors to the delicate beauty and refinement of this venerable art form. On display through Jan. 17.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS 'Just Keep Swimming' is an exhibition of work by artist Marti Koehler.

“Just Keep Swimming” [BIG ARTS Mezzanine Gallery]: This is a solo show featuring work by Marti Koehler. “The process of making art starts with an abstract memory or feeling that sparks inspiration, leading to a colorful, gestural exploration,” said Koehler. “As the work progresses, my conscious thoughts and personal symbols emerge, often through groups or lone swimmers—metaphors for navigating life. My art delves into themes like identity, connection, empowerment, grief, loss, and stillness. The shift from abstraction to representation helps clarify my creative vision.” Runs through Jan. 12, 2026.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Reynier Llanes' visual narratives are born of fables and Magic Realism where tapestries of fantasy intertwine with reality.

“Curious” [Dunham Family Gallery in BIG ARTS]: This exhibition features work by Reynier Llanes, a master of color and form and figure. The narratives are born of fables and Magic Realism where tapestries of fantasy and unlikely narratives intertwine with our reality. His work evokes our curiosity and fills our hearts. The human-scale canvases invite us for a profound intellectual journey and a cosmic physical experience.” For more, read/hear, “Reynier Llanes’ grandfather, flight from Cuba and pandemic influenced paintings in his exhibition at BIG ARTS.” Runs through Dec. 15.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Mariapia Malerba mural in entrance to BIG ARTS galleries.

“I Am My Home” [West Gallery at BIG ARTS]: Cape Coral artist Mariapia Malerba describes her BIG ARTS exhibit with a poem: “Without the corals, the octopus has no sanctuary/Without the reef, a thousand species lose their story/Without care, we lose our home/To hold life, we must protect what sustains it/To feel at home in this world, we must remember we are not alone in it. Runs through June 30, 2026.

Courtesy of BIG ARTS / BIG ARTS 'Bouquet,' by Nancy Sperte, is part of 'Ode to Joy' exhibition at BIG ARTS.

“Ode to Joy” [Dunham Family Gallery at BIG ARTS]: “Ode to Joy” is a collection of fine art embracing various media, styles, colors, moods, and techniques that visually interpret and explore the concept of joy. Juried and judged by local artist David Acevedo, the works in this annual exhibit were created by the Sanibel-Captiva Art League, which brought together members of all affiliates of the Art Council of Southwest Florida. [Founded over 60 years ago, the Sanibel-Captiva Art League’s focus has been to foster cooperation and exchange of ideas among artists, provide exhibits for the public, and coordinate with many organizations that form the cornerstone of the islands’ community.] Opens Dec. 19. Runs to Jan. 25 with artist reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts / Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts Fort Myers Beach Artist Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary

“Coming Around: A Fort Myers Beach Artist Association Exhibition” [Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, Hinman Gallery-in-the-Round]: Runs through Jan. 8, 2026.

“Beyond the Art Show Tent: Tammy DeCaro” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: “Beyond the Art Show Tent” invites viewers to embark on a journey where art transcends traditional boundaries, becoming an integral part of life and the environment. DeCaro’s work reflects a deep passion for exploring the interplay of color, texture, and form, transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary on multiple 3D and 2D pieces. “My goal is to inspire viewers to discover beauty in everyday life - whether through a striking wall hanging that breathes life into a room or a unique piece of jewelry that makes a personal statement,” states the artist.” Runs through Dec. 11.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center Rooted in the textures and details of the natural world, artist Jeanette Richards' work captures the essence of spontaneous intuition and deliberate structure.

“Pareidolia” [Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center]: In this captivating collection of paintings, Jeanette Richards invites viewers to step into her world of abstract exploration. Rooted in the textures and details of the natural world, her work captures the essence of spontaneous intuition and deliberate structure, allowing viewers to journey through layers of color, texture, and emotion. This exhibit celebrates Richards’ creative chaos style of working in multiple mediums and on multiple art surfaces beyond 2D wall art. Discover fused glass, furniture, jewelry and sculpture that is not displayed at traditional art show tent events. Runs through Dec. 11.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Marco Island Center for the Arts

“Glazed and Amazed” Clay Guild Exhibition [Marco Island Center for the Arts]: Opens Dec. 8. Runs to Jan. 6.

“Mini Masters” [Marco Island Center for the Arts Rush Gallery]: Opens Dec. 8. Runs to Jan. 6.

Judith Chinski [Marco Island Center for the Arts La Petite Galerie] Opens Dec. 8. Runs to Jan. 6.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.