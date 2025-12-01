© 2025 WGCU News
Prescribed burn being conducted today at Naples Botanical Garden

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 1, 2025 at 10:37 AM EST
John Eder
Florida habitats depend on fire. There are plants that won’t bloom or seed until they’ve been touched by a flame, for example. Fire also regulates biodiversity. The debris accumulation and heavy overgrowth of plants such as saw palmetto make it impossible for grasses and wildflowers to grow. The Naples Botanical Gardens depends on prescribed fire to help these types of plants. Above is the Naples Botanical Garden's prescribed burn in 2023.

Naples Botanical Garden is conducting a prescribed fire today on approximately 2 acres of their Preserve area.

The burn is expected to begin around midmorning and last several hours. Garden staff will continue to monitor the area into the evening and the following days to ensure no hot spots go undetected.

Carefully controlled fires like this one are an important public safety precaution because they reduce organic matter, such as pine needles and fallen leaves, that can fuel wildfires. Moreover, fire is critical for the health of Florida ecosystems. It encourages the growth of new plants and promotes seed sprouting, among other benefits.

The Garden began reintroducing fire to its natural areas in 2023, working with a certified burn manager, his staff, and land managers from neighboring conservation organizations.

Safety precautions include the creation of firebreaks to contain the blaze to its designated area, fire hoses staged throughout the area, and the removal of low-growing branches and vines to keep the fire from climbing into the canopy.

All portions of the Garden will remain open during normal hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for members). Smoke impacts to the Garden and surrounding community are expected to be minimal due to today’s wind direction.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

