Prescribed burn being conducted today at Naples Botanical Garden

Naples Botanical Garden is conducting a prescribed fire today on approximately 2 acres of their Preserve area.

The burn is expected to begin around midmorning and last several hours. Garden staff will continue to monitor the area into the evening and the following days to ensure no hot spots go undetected.

Carefully controlled fires like this one are an important public safety precaution because they reduce organic matter, such as pine needles and fallen leaves, that can fuel wildfires. Moreover, fire is critical for the health of Florida ecosystems. It encourages the growth of new plants and promotes seed sprouting, among other benefits.

The Garden began reintroducing fire to its natural areas in 2023, working with a certified burn manager, his staff, and land managers from neighboring conservation organizations.

Safety precautions include the creation of firebreaks to contain the blaze to its designated area, fire hoses staged throughout the area, and the removal of low-growing branches and vines to keep the fire from climbing into the canopy.

All portions of the Garden will remain open during normal hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for members). Smoke impacts to the Garden and surrounding community are expected to be minimal due to today’s wind direction.

