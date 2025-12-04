© 2025 WGCU News
Public invited to Fort Myers Beach Lighthouse Resort party

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 4, 2025 at 1:12 PM EST

The community is invited to usher in the holiday season at the Lighthouse Island Resort & Tiki Bar Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration on Friday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1051 5th Street, Fort Myers Beach.

The family & community event will feature a visit from Santa, an appearance by the Grinch, festive entertainment, and more. Admission is free.

“It’s a wonderful way for families, our guests and community to come together and kick off the holidays,” Owner Tommy Kolar said. “We just opened our new resort pool and Papa’s Cabana Bar. There’s no better way to kick off the start of a new era by starting a new tradition.”

The event will be held at the resort’s newly opened waterfall pool area on the north side of the property. Guests may park under the Matanzas Pass Bridge, with entry recommended from the north side. Hotel parking will remain reserved for overnight guests.

Eventgoers will enjoy live holiday music from DJ Jimmy Jams, who will keep the atmosphere festive throughout the evening. Holiday magic will fill the air with a snow machine, creating a whimsical “winter” scene perfect for photos and memory-making. Children will have the chance to meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes, while the Grinch roams for playful encounters.

After the tree lighting at 6:45 p.m., the evening will continue with more music and festivities at the Tiki Bar from 7 until 10 p.m.

In addition, the event will host a Holiday Gift Drive benefiting the Beach Kids Foundation. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift, with donations helping brighten the holidays for local children and families.

For more information, visit lighthouseislandresort.com or follow Lighthouse Island Resort and Tiki Bar at the Lighthouse on social media.

