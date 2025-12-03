© 2025 WGCU News
The decline of drinking in America -- fewer glasses being tipped

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:51 AM EST

It’s the time of year when the eggnog and festive cocktails will be running rampant through social gatherings. However, a recent Gallup poll shows that only 54-percent of US Adults say they consume alcohol.

Those numbers decline even further, the younger the generation. So, why are more and more American’s going for the mocktail instead?

We talk with Dr. Denise Torres, an Addiction Medicine Physician with Lee Health, to get an understanding of this trend and the health benefits that come from passing up on the booze.

Health Alcohol Holidays Marijuana
