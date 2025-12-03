The decline of drinking in America -- fewer glasses being tipped

It’s the time of year when the eggnog and festive cocktails will be running rampant through social gatherings. However, a recent Gallup poll shows that only 54-percent of US Adults say they consume alcohol.

Those numbers decline even further, the younger the generation. So, why are more and more American’s going for the mocktail instead?

We talk with Dr. Denise Torres, an Addiction Medicine Physician with Lee Health, to get an understanding of this trend and the health benefits that come from passing up on the booze.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.