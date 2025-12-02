Jean-Michel Cousteau set as speaker for 2026 Paul McCarthy Memorial Lecture

Tom Ordway/Ocean Futures Society Jean-Michel Cousteau

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation will present noted ocean explorer, educator, and filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau as speaker for the 8th annual Paul McCarthy Memorial Lecture on Feb. 6 at the Sanibel Community House.

Cousteau's lecture will be a multimedia presentation drawing from more than 70 years of exploration. He will share a wealth of storytelling supported by award-winning historic footage, as well as stunning high-definition images from his decades of diving, discovering, and documenting the ocean world.

The Lecture Series was conceived by the Boler Family Foundation, which underwrites the series to honor family friend Paul McCarthy, the founder of Captiva Cruises. Past speakers have included National Geographic Photographer Joel Sartore, TV host and popular biologist Jeff Corwin. geologist and former NASA astronaut Kathryn Sullivan, marine biologist Sylvia Earle, and oceanographer and explorer Bob Ballard.

Find information on tickets here.

About Jean-Michel Cousteau

The son of French oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, Jean-Michel Cousteau has been exploring the ocean since first being “thrown overboard” by his father at the age of 7 with newly invented SCUBA gear on his back.

He has investigated the world's oceans aboard the famous Calypso and Alcyone expedition vessels; produced over 80 films and countless television specials, public service announcements, and articles; and been a dedicated advocate for need to act responsibly and preserve the fragile underwater ecosystems that are so intricately tied to all life on earth.

Honoring his heritage, Jean-Michel founded the nonprofit marine conservation and education organization Ocean Futures Society in 1999 to carry on this pioneering work. Ocean Futures Society (OFS) serves as a “Voice for the Ocean” by communicating the critical bond between people and the sea and the importance of wise environmental policy.

As Chairman of the Board and President of OFS, Jean-Michel travels the world, meeting with leaders and policymakers at the grassroots level and at the highest echelons of government and businesses. He is dedicated to educating young people, documenting stories of change and hope, and lending his reputation and support to energize alliances for positive change.

Jean-Michel’s films have received the Emmy, the Peabody Award, the Sept d’Or, and the Cable Ace Award. In 2006, his PBS-KQED documentary, "Voyage to Kure," in part inspired President George W. Bush to proclaim the Northwester Hawaiian Islands a Marine National Monument — at the time the largest marine protected area in the world.

His most recent film, “Wonders of the Sea,” uncovers the complexities of our interconnected world of life in the oceans and shows us how we are all asked to safeguard the future of our water planet. Narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger and starring Jean-Michel, his two adult children, Céline and Fabien and Jean-Michel’s team; this adventure takes viewers to beautiful locations around the world, including Fiji, California, Sea of Cortez, Bahamas, and the Mediterranean Sea.

Jean-Michel has been honored with many awards and inductions, including the Environmental Hero Award at the White House National Oceans Conference, the National Marine Sanctuaries Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, the Champion of the Ocean Award from Monmouth University, the Environmental Hero Award from Environmental Defense Center, and the Environmental Academy Award from the World Business Academy.

He was also honored with the highest French civilian order of distinction, the Chevalier de la Légion D’Honneur, Knight of the Legion of Honor from the President of France, François Hollande, in May 2016.

