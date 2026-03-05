Multicultural organizations at International Fest represent an array of countries

Traditional music, colorful garments and dancers from around the world packed Mercato in Naples on Feb. 28 as cultural groups from more than 30 countries assembled for the annual International Fest. Hosted by the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida, the event aimed to highlight different cultures across the region.

We spoke with some of the performers about what they hoped visitors would learn.

“What is something most people don’t know about the Philippines?” we asked one dancer from the Kasayahan Filipino Dance Troupe of Charlotte County.

“Uhhh… a lot,” the dancer said, laughing. The troupe’s name, Kasayahan, means “happiness” in Tagalog - - something members say they hope to share through dance.

“It’s very important,” the dancer said. “That’s the reason we’re dancing - - that way the younger people will learn our culture too.”

1 of 3 — phili.png International Fest in Naples, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. 2 of 3 — main.jpg International Fest in Naples, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. 3 of 3 — albaa.jpg International Fest in Naples, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Young performers were also a major part of the festival. The Albanian Eagle Dance Group was made up entirely of children and teens.

“Albanian culture is kind of an old representative to us, and it shows our dances and some of our songs,” dancer Elisa Qytyku said. She shared on how performing helped younger dancers stay connected to their heritage.

“We feel amazing, and we love doing it, because it also shows our legacy and where we’re from,” she explained.

From different languages to ethnic food vendors, the festival highlighted the many cultures represented across Southwest Florida - - proving one doesn't always need a plane ticket to experience the world.

