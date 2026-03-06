Wilson Pigott Bridge closure anticipated mid-April for replacement of decking

Alternative routing for anticipated April closure of Wilson Pigott Bridge.

The Wilson Pigott Bridge will close temporarily in mid-April to allow crews to install a new bridge deck as part of the ongoing replacement project.

The Florida Department of Transportation originally considered a March start date; however, the timeline has been adjusted due to the fabrication and delivery schedule of the specialized bridge deck materials.

The deck grating is currently being manufactured and must also undergo galvanizing before it can be delivered to the project site. Based on the latest production schedule, delivery is expected the week of March 30.

Once materials arrive, FDOT will confirm the exact closure date and provide advance notice to the public.

When construction begins, the bridge will be fully closed to all traffic for approximately 10 days to allow crews to safely install the new deck. During the closure, all vehicles—including passenger cars, commercial trucks, buses, and delivery vehicles—will be required to follow the posted detour.

Local businesses located just south of the bridge remain open during their regular business hours and are accessible from State Route 31 traveling northbound from State Route 80.

Emergency services personnel, including fire rescue, law enforcement, and EMS, will be strategically staged on one side of the bridge throughout the closure to ensure emergency response capabilities remain in place.

Motorists should plan for additional travel time and follow the posted detour route, which will direct traffic to Interstate 75 to cross the Caloosahatchee River as an alternative to Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31.

FDOT plans to continue providing updates as construction schedules are finalized. For real-time traffic information, motorists are encouraged to visit FL511.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.