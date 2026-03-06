Lee County Judge John Carlin dies; was in hospital following cardiac event

Lee County Judge John Carlin died late Thursday afternoon after being hospitalized following a cardiac event he suffered Feb. 27.

He was in the intensive care unit and undergoing testing when he died.

Carlin was a jurist for more than 35 years in Southwest Florida, first as a Lee County Judge and later as a Circuit Court Judge in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit.

Carlin received his BA from Ohio State University and his JD from Ohio State University, College of Law. He served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit and was in private practice prior to his election on September 4, 1990, as a Lee County Judge.

He was honored as the 1993 Florida Judge of the Year by the Florida Law Related Education Association and he was currently serving as the Chair for Law Week in Lee County.

Carlin was re-elected in 1994 to serve a second term as a Lee County Judge. In 1996 he was elected without opposition to serve as a Circuit Court Judge in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit and was re-elected in 2002, 2008 and 2014 without opposition to serve as a Circuit Court Judge.

He was married to Lee County School District Superintendent Denise Carlin. The couple has two children.

Arrangements have not been announced.

