Prescribed burns planned at six Conservation Collier preserves

Published December 3, 2025
Prescribed fire, also known as controlled burning, refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specific weather conditions that help restore health to fire-adapted environments. Six Conservation Collier preserves will see prescribed fire activity from December 2025 to April 2026, weather permitting.
Prescribed fire, also known as controlled burning, refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specific weather conditions that help restore health to fire-adapted environments. Six Conservation Collier preserves will see prescribed fire activity from December 2025 to April 2026, weather permitting.

If weather conditions permit, prescribed burns may be conducted on six separate Conservation Collier Preserves between the months of December 2025 and April 2026. These burns are ecological burns to improve wildlife habitat and reduce fuel levels in the fire-dependent forested portions of the preserves.

Locations where the burns are planned include:

  • Pepper Ranch Preserve: 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee
  • Caracara Prairie Preserve: 3980 CR 850 (Corkscrew Road), Immokalee, approximately 14 miles east of I-75 off Corkscrew Road
  • Railhead Scrub Preserve: 15000 Old 41 & Sun Century Rd, Naples
  • McIlvane Marsh Preserve: NW of 12855 Curcie Road, Naples
  • Nancy Payton Preserve: 1540 Blue Sage Drive, Naples
  • Shell Island Preserve: South of US41 at Intersection of CR951 and Shell Island Road Naples

Collier County will only burn if authorization is received by the Florida Forest Service and if safe weather conditions are forecasted. Burning will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on the day of the burn.

Residents in the immediate area will be notified by mail.

Although a smoke management plan has been prepared, unpredicted wind shifts may cause smoky conditions to occur in the area. Those who are smoke sensitive due to medical or other conditions should take appropriate precautions.

Anyone entering the area should use caution, drive with lights on in smoky areas, and be alert for heavy equipment.

For more information, call (239) 252-2961 or email Conservationcollier@collier.gov.

