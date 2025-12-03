Lee County approves new animal control ordinance and sets up portal to find lost pets

Lee County has a new animal control ordinance and a new way to re-connect lost and found pets with their owners.

Lee is launching a new portal called: Find My Pet. It allows people to post photos of missing pets by computer or phone.

If you find an animal roaming your neighborhood, you can put up a picture and wait for an owner to call to claim the pet. You also can post a picture if your pet is lost. The idea is to allow people to get pets to their owners, without having to call Animal Control. Here is a link to the portal:

https://www.leegov.com/animalservices/lostpet/portal

Lee commissioners Tuesday considered proposed changes to the ordinance. One requires stray cats and ferrets to be held at the county shelter for at least one day to give an owner some time to re-claim the pet. That has been the policy of Lee Domestic Animal Services since early last summer.

Mary Thomas spoke at a public hearing Tuesday, saying one day is not enough.

"Many families work long hours and may not realize the pet is missing," Thomas said. "Three days is a fair balance. It can mean the difference between getting the pet back, and losing them forever."

However commissioners approved the one-day hold.

Other speakers urged a spay/neuter requirement for all pets, and strict licensing of breeders.

Commissioners did not incorporate those suggestions. But the new ordinance does require permits to sell pets along the sides of roads. And it allows law enforcement officers to take custody of animals when necessary. For example, when an owner is arrested or taken away from the home for medical care.

The county board also approved a change that allows a micro-chipped pet to go without a collar and identification tag.

As a bonus Lee County animal services will offer free micro-chipping for pets the entire month of December.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.