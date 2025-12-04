Meeting Dec. 9 to air possibilities for North Fort Myers bike/hike trail
An update from planning consultants on possible routes for a future North Fort Myers biking and hiking trail is the focus of a Dec. 9 meeting of the North Fort Myers Recreation Center.
The trail would link the new Caloosahatchee sidewalk with upcoming paths on Littleton Road and Kismet Parkway, eventually reaching Punta Gorda.
Those attending this meeting will learn about the latest trail ideas, particularly for the area north of the river, and will have an opportunity to ask questions about how the project could enhance safe walking and biking in our community.
The Feasibility Study is evaluating corridors to build a shared-use path from John Yarbrough Linear Park Trail in Fort Myers to Littleton Road in North Fort Myers using the new eight-foot-wide sidewalk on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.
The Feasibility Study will identify on-road and off-road trail alignments, which are specific locations for a shared-use path along the corridor.
The Feasibility Study will recommend a preferred alignment(s) based on a detailed evaluation. This project is expected to become part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Shared-Use Non-motorized (SUN) Trail network.
Everyone will have an opportunity to learn about the trail alignments being evaluated, how they are being evaluated, and the next steps in the Feasibility Study.
Your feedback will be used to help narrow the list of alternatives to a preferred alignment(s) for a shared-use path that will best serve the community.
Attendees can provide feedback directly to staff and consultants, as well as a comments form. Visit the project website (below) to stay up to date and provide comments as the project evolves.
The Feasibility Study’s recommendation for a preferred alignment(s) is expected to happen by the Summer of 2026.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers.
General project questions or concerns can be directed to the County's Public Information Consultant: CMA Outreach, Inc., (239) 337-1071/(877) 496-1076. Email: info@CaloosahatcheeSuntrail.com.
