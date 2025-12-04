Meeting Dec. 9 to air possibilities for North Fort Myers bike/hike trail

The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is studying ways to build a shared-use path, or trail, in Fort Myers and North Fort Myers that would cross the Caloosahatchee using the new eight-foot-wide sidewalk on the Caloosahatchee Bridge (Cleveland Avenue). To the northwest, this facility would connect to the SUN Trail network along Littleton Road, which becomes Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral. To the southeast, this facility would connect to the John Yarbrough Linear Park (JYLP), which is now being extended to Hanson Street. The new facility would become part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s official SUN Trail network (depicted in yellow on the map). This feasibility study will identify on- and off-road trail alignments, evaluate them, and recommend a preferred alignment(s) to advance to the next project phase. The study is funded by the SUN Trail Program. Learn more at caloosahatcheesuntrail.com.

An update from planning consultants on possible routes for a future North Fort Myers biking and hiking trail is the focus of a Dec. 9 meeting of the North Fort Myers Recreation Center.

The trail would link the new Caloosahatchee sidewalk with upcoming paths on Littleton Road and Kismet Parkway, eventually reaching Punta Gorda.

Those attending this meeting will learn about the latest trail ideas, particularly for the area north of the river, and will have an opportunity to ask questions about how the project could enhance safe walking and biking in our community.

The Feasibility Study is evaluating corridors to build a shared-use path from John Yarbrough Linear Park Trail in Fort Myers to Littleton Road in North Fort Myers using the new eight-foot-wide sidewalk on the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

The Feasibility Study will identify on-road and off-road trail alignments, which are specific locations for a shared-use path along the corridor.

The Feasibility Study will recommend a preferred alignment(s) based on a detailed evaluation. This project is expected to become part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Shared-Use Non-motorized (SUN) Trail network.

Everyone will have an opportunity to learn about the trail alignments being evaluated, how they are being evaluated, and the next steps in the Feasibility Study.

Your feedback will be used to help narrow the list of alternatives to a preferred alignment(s) for a shared-use path that will best serve the community.

Attendees can provide feedback directly to staff and consultants, as well as a comments form. Visit the project website (below) to stay up to date and provide comments as the project evolves.

The Feasibility Study’s recommendation for a preferred alignment(s) is expected to happen by the Summer of 2026.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers.

General project questions or concerns can be directed to the County's Public Information Consultant: CMA Outreach, Inc., (239) 337-1071/(877) 496-1076. Email: info@CaloosahatcheeSuntrail.com.

