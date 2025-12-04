Water outage and precautionary boil notice planned for Orange River Boulevard neighborhoods

Lee County Utilities has scheduled a brief water outage followed by a Boil Water Notice beginning 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, for neighborhoods along Orange River Boulevard east of Interstate 75.

The impacted area includes 460 residences and three commercial sites; they will be without water from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Monday, and the precautionary Boil Water Notice will take effect that day when water service is restored. It’s anticipated the notice will be lifted midweek.

Areas affected include:

Amanda Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Arcies Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Blooming Blossom Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Brickroad Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

E. Buell Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

S. Buell Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

W. Buell Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Little River Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Lorraine Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Meandering River Way (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Mineola Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Muskegon Avenue (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Oasis Park Road (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Oak Tree Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Orange River Boulevard – 9701 (Extended Stay America Select Suites)

Orange River Boulevard – 9951 (Circle K)

Orange Tree Court (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Ottumwa Avenue (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Palm Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Peaceful River Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Quiet River Place (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Sabal Lane (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Settler Drive (all addresses on both sides of the road)

Sun-N-Fun Mobile Home Village & RV Park: Northwind Drive and Southwind Drive residents

Sunkist Way (all addresses on both sides of the road)

The outage is necessary because Lee County Utilities must temporarily interrupt the water flow as part of the Lee County Orange River Boulevard Sidewalk and Utility Improvements Project.

Beginning Monday as a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government’s Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

