Fines for passing stopped school buses in Lee County start Monday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 4, 2025 at 11:09 AM EST

Drivers in Lee County should make sure they do not pass a stopped school bus with its flashing red light on and stop arm out.

Starting Monday, Dec. 8, cameras on the buses will catch you and you will be fined $225. This applies on two-lane and multi-lane roads when you are traveling in either direction. The only time you don’t have to stop is when there is a raised median or physical divider of at least 5 feet separating traffic from the bus.

During a month-long trial period before tickets were issued, more than 2,500 drivers would have been fined for violating this law.

The camera system is in cooperation with the School District of Lee County and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Education
