Rejuvenated art walk is Matlacha's homage to hope

1 of 2 — Image 12-4-25 at 15.16.jpg Matlacha Art Walk is an event dedicated to reinvigorating the hurricane-battered business community, home to the historic fishing village. It

takes place every second Friday of the month, according to Jennifer Bennett, the event's organizer. Joseph Lyshon / Matlacha Art Walk 2 of 2 — Image 12-4-25 at 15.17.jpg Products available for purchase from over 30 local vendors at the Matlacha Art Walk range from baked goods to hand-made works of art. Vendor Juanita D'Anna, originally from New Jersey, says she has lived in the area for over 22 years and that she enjoys creating art with found objects associated with the area, like oyster and scallop shells. Joseph Lyshon / Matlacha Art Walk

Take a step into Matlacha's revived art walk, where more than 30 vendors from across Southwest Florida line Pine Island Road, alongside over 10 local businesses—all greeted by hundreds from near and far—coming to experience and support the historic fishing village's unwavering charm.

The colorful, Old Florida-style boutiques and restaurants are drawing crowds again, just three years and a couple months after Hurricane Ian nearly wiped the town off the map, and more than one year after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Angela Swaringim, from Oklahoma, was one of those visitors drawn to Matlacha's charm while on an annual girls' trip with Sharon Caskey and Beverly Swaringim, also from Oklahoma.

“I'm just impressed with their camaraderie for each other and their love for each other, very endearing," Angela Swaringim said. "Loved it when we came back right after the last hurricane, we were devastated for them.”

Hurricane Ian battered the low-lying coastal community on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022—a record-breaking storm that inundated the 0.2-square-mile territory with storm surge levels surpassing 14 feet and sustained winds of 140 mph.

These conditions, exacerbated by the storm’s slow-moving speed of about 9 mph, resulted in 149 deaths in Florida, with 72 of those in Lee County, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Jennifer Bennett, owner of Island Flair, said the hurricanes devastated the artist community's morale, preventing local artists and business owners from supporting themselves and their families.

“We just stood there looking at this empty space that we…the world was completely gone. It was completely washed away. So, it was just devastation. Just talking about it three years later, kind of, you know, brings that trauma back in my heart, like it makes me—I do want to cry." Jennifer Bennett

The town was seeing a rebirth, until last spring with the death of renowned local artist Leoma Lovegrove from breast cancer at the age of 72. Lovegrove attracted visitors with her vibrant artwork, along with other artists who were rebuilding and seeing a revival, especially in this past year of no storms impacting Southwest Florida.

“That is something that we really need," Bennett said. "We need Leoma color back in this town, and they’re [business owners and local vendors] bringing it back.”

Sarah Cushman, general manager of Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens, the international headquarters for Leoma Lovegrove Studio Inc., said the Matlacha gallery was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, along with much of Lovegrove’s notable impressionist-expressionist style artwork. As a result, the location was closed and relocated to downtown Fort Myers.

But after a year of no storms, Cushman said the gallery will reopen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday in a trial phase, after remaining open on weekends for an extended period of time.

“She was my best friend; I can’t explain it. Matlacha has had some major comebacks as far as businesses opening up and traffic coming back...and there’s just a lot to be done. There’s a lot of Leoma to go around, and we’ve got a lot of work to do.” Sarah Cushman

This is the art walk's main goal—reviving and resurrecting the vibrancy, color, and morale of Matlacha, all inspired and embodied by Lovegrove.

“The people here are still vibrant, the people that live here every day—the business owners and the shops—we’re still vibrant,” Bennett said. “We just need the general public to come back and join us.”

Sharon Caskey said after seeing the crowd, she is happy to see the soul of Matlacha is still thriving and looks forward to her trip next year.

“It’s a loving community," Caskey said. "It’s so strong in friendship. They are—yes—the family that has rebuilt and supported each other. I love seeing all the local support here, as well as people like us that come back to support these businesses.”

Bennett said the Matlacha art walk is held every second Friday of the month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and that local businesses remain open past their posted closing time to take part in the event. The next art walk will be held on Dec. 12.

Local Businesses:

1. Island Flair

2. Pine Island Pawn & Jewelry

3. Onofrio D. Oro Fine Jewelry Store

4. The Perfect Cup

5. Mariann’s Boutique

6. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

7. Coldwell Banker Reality

8. CW Fudge Factory LLC

9. Matlacha Post Office

10. Traders Hitching Post

11. Barnhill Seafood Market & More LLC

12. Blue Dog Bar and Grill

13. Matlacha Menagerie

14. Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens

Local Musicians:

1. Melinda “Blou Note” Daniel

2. Joe Harley

3. Captain Jam

