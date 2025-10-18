Crowd at No Kings rallies likely to outpace previous events; costumes, signs and slogans rule the day

John Simon of Cape Coral was out early at U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers today before the official start of No Kings protests. He was giving out free signs and flags "of all the disadvantaged countries."

Protesters at the No Kings rally pick out flags and signs provided by John Simon of Cape Coral.

He explained why he was out today.

"I responded to some of the comment sections on the Indivisible, the 50501 (50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement). I said, I protest 'cause I'm alive. All you need to see what's going on with the government. If you're alive, you should be out here protesting what the government is doing."

This is the third No Kings rally he has attended. Originally from Wisconsin, he has lived in the Cape for 35 years.

In Fort Myers the crowds started off strong and continued to grow beyond the boundaries of previous No Kings events here. Rally participants lined the east side of U.S. 41 from close to the Sutherlin auto dealership north past Daniels Parkway and up past Bell Tower Shops, down Daniels about a quarter mile on both sides and west down Cypress Lake and then all along the west side of 41.

Units from the Lee County Sheriff's Office were in regular patrol in and around the Fort Myers crowd, which was peaceful but very vocal.

In Fort Myers there was no evidence of a counterprotest, as has happened in previous rallies. No reports of any confrontations or similar activities were made as of 11 a.m.

Jim Rosinus, chairman of the Lee County Democratic Party, was also out at Market Square in south Fort Myers. He stressed that the rally was not sponsored by the Democratic party. "It was put together by groups like Indivisible, 50501, Moms for Democracy. There's a number of different organizations that work to bring their people in. We're just supplying signs and refreshments and so forth.

"There are a lot of people who are here who are not Democrats," Rosinus added. "They're either NPAs, or even Republicans. There are a lot of Republicans who are just fed up with where their party is going and what's happening, and want to show it. And we personally welcome them. Absolutely. We're glad they're here."

Costumes seemed to be the order of the day in Fort Myers. Everything from sharks to cows to zebras, eggs, dinosaurs, kangaroos, koalas and unicorns were in evidence.Karen Nocella was out and wearing a zebra costume.

"Everything else was sold out," she said. "I like to wear costumes anyway."

Karen Nocella of Cape Coral wore a zebra costume to the rally.

It was her first rally in the 2000s, she said. "But I was doing stuff back in the '60s. Weren't we all?"

This one brought her out "Because they need to see that there's a lot of us who don't believe in what's going on."

Mark Castellano of Cape Coral was out at the rally with his dog, Gibson.

100-year-old World War II veteran Robert Hilliard is a seasoned protester. "Today seems to be even more crowded, more people protesting than ever," he said. "I find this to be extremely satisfying with all these people out, because I fought and 400,000 Americans died to stop fascism, to fight with authoritarianism. And now we've got to do it in our own country."

Robert Hilliard, a 100-year-old veteran of World War II

"When we get more people like this turning out, as we did in the Vietnam War, you know, it took years, but people turned out. At the time, as a government official in Washington, D.C., I disobeyed the feelings of the president of the time, Lyndon Johnson, and I participated with my family in every anti-Vietnam War protest march.

"So at this point, I begin to feel the same way. I begin to feel the power of the people here today, going to protest what has become a fascist government in Washington, D.C."

Rita DiSalvo, leader of Southwest Florida Indivisible said she was pleased to see people working together. "The groups are coming together. And we need to do that more."

She said between Indivisible and Nokings.org there were 2,000 people registered to attend. The point was to "make sure that the Trump administration doesn't get away with what they're doing. Basically destroying all of our rights, human rights, civil rights, Affecting people's incomes. And it's a whole list of things, and he's a felon. He has 34 felonies. He does not need to be in the White House. We're here today to say, no. thrones, no crowns, no kings, no dictators."

Although she's active in the Democratic Party, when she's demonstrating she is nonpartisan. "When I do this with indivisible, I am totally nonparty, independent, and I'm reaching out to nonparty and independents."

A woman named Joan didn't give her last name, but agreed with the nonpartisan approach.

"My sign says it's not about left or right, it's about right or wrong," she said. "And that's really what we need to remember. We don't have to pick a side as to which party we want to follow. Just follow what's right, follow the Constitution, realize that we do have laws and we're supposed to be following them if we want to stay a democracy."

With the crowd several rows deep, Bruce Merton of Fort Myers chose to stand out in the median at U.S. 41. He wanted to be sure to be seen.

Bruce Merton of Fort Myers decided to stand in the median to be sure he was seen.

"The message is that Donald Trump really is a fascist. He's authoritarian, he's retributive, he is vengeful, he's a liar, and for the life of me, I don't understand why we elect a felon, who marries an immigrant and then tells us the problem are felons and immigrants."

Port Charlotte

In Port Charlotte, No Kings protesters stretched about four football fields long at U.S. 41 and Murdock Circle. Some passing drivers honked and gave thumbs up; others shouted and gave thumbs down as they passed the demonstrators in cars. People waved signs saying "Dump Trump" and "Defend Freedom."

Several people set up across the roadway and waved "Make America Great Again" signs.

An 80-year-old protester gave his first name only: Craig from Punta Gorda. He said he is heartsick at what is happening in America, and will take action as long as he can to defeat what he calls autocracy in the government.

The scene early Saturday morning at U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway

Sanibel

Crowds of protesters gathered before the 10 a.m. start of the No Kings rally on Periwinkle Way in Sanibel. People stood on the grass, in the bike lanes and the median.

Among them was retired postal worker Tom Mitchell, who made the drive to Sanibel from Cape Coral to gather with protesters on the island. He said Saturday was his first-ever protest.

He said he is most concerned about the federal government shut down and cuts to health care.

Crowds on Periwinkle Way, Sanibel

Frank, who gave only his first name, said was somewhat concerned about anti-protesters' reactions.

"I think it's a little bit of a tenuous situation right now. The last protest, which I suspect was not as well attended as this one will be, because people are even more outraged. We stood here on beautiful, peaceful, loving, Sanibel Island, and people were driving by and giving us the finger. Now people are allowed to walk around with shotguns and pistols and everything else. I just hope I know everyone here is going to be very peaceful. I just hope it is met with the respect that it deserves."

Molly Burns-Fischer, also from Cape Coral but demonstrating on Sanibel, was concerned about history repeating itself.

"My friends' mothers are telling me this is what it was like in Germany before Hitler took over," she said. "And we can't we can't be passive. You know, like many of them were like thinking, 'Oh, it'll all be better. We'll pray our way out of this.' It's not happening, and too many rights are being taken away from us every day."

Angela Frank said she voted for President Trump, but doesn't agree with some of what's happening now.

"I don't think that we should be giving money to other countries for any war. ... When we have homeless people on our streets here, like here in our area. You know, we got these older people. They come here to retire, and they need the help, and we can't get them no help, but we can send all this money over to Ukraine or Israel or Nigeria."

Naples

A very large crowd had gathered at the Collier County Courthouse by about 9:30 a.m.

When the event started at 10, the plaza outside the courthouse was full of people holding "No Kings" signs, "Elect a clown, get a circus," "No fascists," and other slogans.

The crowd was energized but peaceful. One woman was using a walker and said that although it was hard for her to get around, she was committed to protesting.

Another protester said she things too many people are remaining silent about the "atrocities" being committed by the White House. The general tone is that people are fed up with the Trump Administration and how they have overstepped, going after their political opponents, using violence against immigrants, and generally ignoring the U.S. Constitution. People say they will continue to protest until something changes in the U.S.

After gathering at the courthouse, protesters walked to U.S. 41 and lined up along the road, holding signs. Drivers honked, some in solidarity and some in protest.