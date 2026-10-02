Fort Myers removes invasive species from marsh meant to filter pollutants from Billy's Creek

Billy’s Creek once had water so clear the white, sandy bottom could be seen by the those who swam and fished in the waterway.

Then decades of development turned much of what is today known as Billy Creek Preserve and Filter Marsh into a 13-mile drainage canal carrying stormwater, fertilizer, oil, animal waste, sewage, and other pollution from streets and neighborhoods.

Fort Myers, which had converted the creek into the urban drainage route, has spent the years since trying to reverse the resulting bacteria problems and nutrient pollution but so far little is working.

Lee County testing has found excessive fecal bacteria since monitoring began in 2001, and the state classified the creek as polluted four years later.

In 2010, Fort Myers added marsh plants and other natural ways to try and filter out pollution before the water moved downstream where it empties into the Caloosahatchee River, but water quality testing has continued to report excessive bacteria levels.

A special boat removes invasive species from Billy's Creek

Earlier this month, crews worked to remove the more aggressive results of the marsh creation when they hauled out truckloads of invasive plants.

“Over three days, our stormwater team worked alongside a contractor to remove excess vegetation from the marsh,” the city wrote in its recent newsletter. “This work helps keep the area maintained while supporting the important role the marsh plays in our community.”

State testing in 2018 found human waste markers at several locations, along with signs of contamination from birds and grazing animals. The state required Fort Myers to develop a plan in 2021 to find and eliminate bacteria sources in Billy’s Creek and nearby Manuel’s Branch.

The search for the sources of pollution, and a solution to the problems they cause, continues.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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