Rembrandt print exhibition and surrealist show at Baker Museum headline exhibitions at SWFL museums in October

Southwest Florida’s museums regularly curate traveling art exhibitions as well as artworks from their permanent collections. During the month of October, nine exhibitions open, four close and 21 others continue their runs.

These are the exhibitions visitors will find on view this month in museums from Sarasota to Naples:

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Sol LeWitt generated more than 350 print projects during his 40-year artistic career.

“Beautiful Ideas: The Prints of Sol LeWitt” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Sol LeWitt generated more than 350 print projects during his 40-year artistic career, including thousands of lithographs, silkscreens, etchings, aquatints, woodcuts, and linocuts. Printmaking proved to be the perfect medium for LeWitt’s brand of conceptual art, in which the “idea becomes a machine that makes the art.” This exhibition explores the artist’s extensive body of prints, beginning with his earliest works and extending through his mature expressions in abstraction. Organized in four thematic sections—”Lines, Arcs, Circles, and Grids,” “Bands and Colors,” “From Geometric Figures to Complex Forms,” and “Wavy, Curvy, Loopy Doopy, and in All Directions”—the exhibition reflects the bold geometric shapes and precise lines that defined LeWitt’s artistic style. Closes Oct. 25. For more, read/hear “Sol LeWitt print exhibition at Sarasota Art Museum is an illustration of conceptual art.”

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Ceramic artist Molly Hatch adjusts one of the 450 earthenware plates that comprise her 'Amalgam' exhibition.

“Molly Hatch: Amalgam” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Commissioned as part of Sarasota Art Museum’s “Inside Out” Program, Molly Hatch’s site-specific installation, “Amalgam” (2023-24) spans two floors, visually linking the Jan Schmidt Loggia and Mark & Irene Kauffman Arcade. Consisting of more than 450 earthenware plates hand-painted in white, blue, and gold luster, “Amalgam” is one ensemble framed by the four arched windows. Hatch also incorporated the empty spaces, so that viewers perceive lines and patterns between plates adjacent to each other. The whole composition may also be experienced from multiple points of view, from near and far, inside and outside of the museum. Runs to April 26, 2027. For more, hear/read “Ceramic artist Molly Hatch showed up in a car loaded with 450 bubble-wrapped earthenware plates.”

Courtesy of the artist and Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum 'Suzie Ballam, Beach Club, Portland, Maine,' by Melanie Bennett, is part of the exhibition of Judy Glickman Lauder photography collection.

“Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder” [Sarasota Art Museum]: As writer Roland Barthes affirms, photographs are “certificates of presence,” verification that a moment, a person, or a place existed. From the adoration of a loved one or the wonder felt before nature, to the hardship of labor and the devastation of war, photographs are imprinted by human experience. Featuring over 100 photographs by more than 50 artists, this exhibition explores the concept of presence through tender portraits, awe-inspiring landscapes, candid photojournalism, and spontaneous cityscapes. Drawn entirely from the collection of photographer and humanitarian Judy Glickman Lauder, “Presence” creates a dialogue among an array of photographs by some of the most beloved and influential practitioners of the 20th century, including Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Danny Lyon, Gordon Parks, and James Van Der Zee. Opens Oct. 18. Runs to April 4, 2027.

Photo by Michael Bodycomb Courtesy of DC Moore Gallery, NY and Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Everyday life becomes extraordinary in 'Painting the Floating World.'

Chie Fueki: Painting the Floating World” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Everyday life becomes extraordinary in “Painting the Floating World.” This new exhibition by Ringling College of Art and Design alumna Chie Fueki synthesizes Japanese ukiyo-e atmospheric techniques with Western abstraction, perspectival space, and practices of overlay and juxtaposition. Drawing from her own Japanese and Brazilian heritage, Fueki’s vibrant and densely layered works dance with an elaborate interplay of painting, drawing, and constructed mulberry paper compositions. Spanning 25 years of the artist’s career, these works carve out familiar scenes that fuse figuration and abstraction to create an intricate “floating world.” Intimate and expansive, ordinary and extraordinary, "Painting the Floating World" captures daily life in full motion. Opens Oct. 18. Runs to April 4, 2027.

Photo by Allegra Bortoni courtesy of the artist and Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum In 'Seeking,' internationally exhibited artist Eszter Sziksz invites visitors to consider open-ended questions from some of the world’s greatest minds.

“Eszter Sziksz: Seeking, I Don’t Know What I’m Looking For (And I Hope I Never Find It)” [Sarasota Art Museum]: What remains when everything we thought was important suddenly shifts? Award-winning and internationally exhibited artist Eszter Sziksz invites visitors to meander through, examine, and consider open-ended questions from some of the world’s greatest minds in “Seeking,” a new immersive and interactive installation. In a stark display, long sheets of semi-translucent wax paper hang from the gallery ceiling. At the base of each, inquiries inspired by the musings of philosophers such as Plato, Derrida, Camus, and Heidegger are pressed into the fragile paper through inkless embossing. Using magnifying glasses hung throughout the space, visitors must lean in and look closely to reveal their latent messages. Seeking does not provide answers. Instead, it searches for better questions. Opens Oct. 18. Runs to April 4, 2027.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall John Clement's 'Shazam' with Molly Hatch's 'Amalgam' seen through the ground floor windows and second floor loggia of the Sarasota Art Museum.

“Inside Out” [Sarasota Art Museum]: The Sarasota Art Museums also invites guests to explore its campus, which is home to sculpture and installations on Klein Plaza and the Great Lawn, as well as in unexpected spaces like Bistro, McGuire Hall, Schmidt Loggia, McCague Arcade and the Surkis/Elona Lobby. Works by Jose Alvarez, John Clement (“Shazam”), Samo Davis, Molly Hatch (“Staccato”), John Henry, Jillian Mayer, Olivier Mosset, Leah Rosenberg (“28 Colors”) and Christian Sampson included.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art One of five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

“Seventeenth-Century Dutch Paintings from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This long-term installation in Gallery 10 of the Museum of Art showcases five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Featuring a dramatic seascape, an expansive landscape, and captivating portraits set in detailed interiors, this exhibition offers a window into the vibrant artistic production of the Netherlands as the small nation rose to global prominence in the 17th century. The five exceptional paintings from the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, complement The Ringling’s holdings of Dutch art and provide additional perspective on the artistry, historical significance, and continuing appeal of Dutch painting from this period. Runs through Nov. 1, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Earth is to Sky' is the second installment from a transformative gift of 22 works of abstract and minimalist art donated by Murray Bring and Kathleen (Kay) Delaney Bring.

“As Earth is to Sky” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition presents the second installment from an ongoing celebration of a transformative gift of 22 works of abstract and minimalist art donated by Murray Bring and Kathleen (Kay) Delaney Bring. The Brings’ generous philanthropy and visionary commitment to the arts have left a lasting impact on The Ringling’s holdings of modern and contemporary art. This new iteration highlights abstract sculptures in wood, steel, copper, and bronze by acclaimed artists Mark di Suvero (b. 1933), Bryan Hunt (b. 1947), John Van Alstine (b. 1952), and Yuriko Yamaguchi (b. 1948). It also features works on paper and panel by notable artists Robin Rose (b. 1946) and Robert Stackhouse (b. 1942) who hold a connection to Florida. Together, these artists explore abstraction through diverse materials and forms, creating dynamic sculptures and works that engage with space, texture, and movement. Runs through Jan. 9, 2028.

Courtesy of the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art The artworks included in the 'Ancient Art from Cyprus and the Mediterranean' exhibition are from a collection of ancient Mediterranean art that John Ringling purchased in 1928.

“Ancient Art from Cyprus and the Mediterranean” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition is the latest phase of The Ringling’s multi-year project to reinstall all 21 permanent collection galleries of the Museum of Art. This new installation in Gallery 12 highlights art from the island of Cyprus with a selection of 201 works from The Ringling’s permanent collection of ancient Mediterranean art—nearly all of which was purchased by John Ringling at auctions in 1928—including sculptures in limestone and terracotta as well as ceramic vessels, glass, and gold and silver jewelry. Ongoing.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'A Constant Sky' is the first museum survey of mixed-media visual artist Andrea Carlson.

“Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: “A Constant Sky” is the first museum survey of mixed-media visual artist Andrea Carlson (descended from Grand Portage Ojibwe and European settlers, b. 1979). Carlson creates works that challenge the colonial narratives presented by modern artists, museum collections, and cannibal genre horror films. Utilizing a combination of text and complex visual references to animals, art objects, and cultural belongings, Carlson creates prismatic landscapes that foil American landscape genre painting. Runs to Nov. 15, 2026.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Ringling conservators regularly examine, surface clean, and rehouse the art that constitutes the Ringling collection.

“The Art of Care: Conservation at The Ringling” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This exhibition provides viewers a peek behind-the-scenes to learn about the tools, materials, and methods Ringling’s Conservation Team utilizes to preserve and restore works of art. It might even be able to observe conservators in action, periodically working in the gallery space to examine, surface clean, and rehouse several large tapestries in the Ringling collection. Runs to Jan. 3, 2027.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art This exhibit continues the story of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This latest addition to the museum celebrates the era of modern circus that began with Irvin Feld’s purchase of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights. This exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world. The gallery space is designed to evoke the excitement of seeing a live show, while also representing the full spectrum of the production experience from both front- and back-of-house perspectives. Visitors can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging and multisensory experience throughout the exhibition area. This is a permanent exhibition that is periodically updated with new artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. Ongoing exhibition.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Canvas City' exhibition supplements the important work being done behind the scenes to document The Ringling’s collection of circus costumes, which numbers over 1,500 pieces.

“Canvas City” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: The ephemeral nature of the tented circus is a source of wonder that has inspired popular fascination with the entertainment since shows first began performing under canvas. To accomplish the logistical feat of moving the show every day, the operation had to be efficient, sturdy, and easily packed up. To properly fulfill the expectations of audiences, it also had to be spectacular! The adaptability of textiles was often key to a show’s success in meeting these basic requirements. In “Canvas City,” the makers of circus are on display, from the drawings of master tentmaker William Hobson to the photographs of Frederick W. Glasier and costumes made by skilled seamstresses at the Sarasota Winter Quarters. The skills of these individuals may not have been listed in any program, but they all played their part in the magic of circus day. This exhibition is a supplement to the important work being done behind the scenes to document The Ringling’s collection of circus costumes, which numbers over 1,500 pieces – and includes everything from leotards, gowns, stockings, and shoes to band uniforms, clown costumes and even animal blankets. Runs to Jan. 3, 2027.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Yoshida Fujio: Secret Gardens' brings together a selection of woodblock prints and one painting spanning key moments in Fujio’s long career.

“Yoshida Fujio: Secret Gardens” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Yoshida Fujio was a pioneering artist, world traveler and champion of women in the arts. She was one of the first Japanese women to receive formal training in Western-style painting and build an international career. “Yoshida Fujio: Secret Garden” is the first exhibition in the southeastern United States devoted to this remarkable artist. Drawn from the collections of Roberta and Bill Stein and the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, “Yoshida Fujio: Secret Gardens” brings together a selection of woodblock prints and one painting spanning key moments in Fujio’s long career, from her early naturalistic works to the striking abstractions of her later decades. Runs to April 4, 2027.

Courtesy of John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Acquisitions in Photography' exhibition presents just a small selection of highlights from the more than 1,200 photographic objects acquired since 2020.

“Acquisitions in Photography 2020-2025 [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Photographs represent the largest category of recent acquisitions to The Ringling's collection, building on foundational gifts from Warren J. and Margot Coville in 2012 and Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan in 2019. This exhibition presents just a small selection of highlights from the more than 1,200 photographic objects acquired since 2020, offering a snapshot of collecting at the midpoint of the decade. While some are museum purchases, most of these acquisitions were made possible through the generosity of collectors and donors. Representing the work of over 40 arts and spanning from the 19th century to the 2020s, the works on view demonstrate photography's versatility as both an artistic medium and a cultural force. They examine the relationship between personal and collective memory, explore portraiture and identity across time and cultures, and trace how photography has framed our understanding of landscape, architecture, and the natural world. They capture the nuances of everyday life, reveal photography's central role in mass media and visual culture, and reflect how artists have expanded the medium through experimental processes and methodologies. Many of these acquisitions also exemplify The Ringling's commitment to representing artists who have shaped Florida's particular cultural landscape through their images or roles as photography educators. Opens Oct. 17. Runs to May 9, 2027.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Dale Rogers' 'American Dog' stands outside the entrance to the Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy.'

Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy. Closed for the summer. Reopens Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. For more, visit “Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy happiest place in Sarasota.”

Courtesy of Bob Rauschenberg Gallery / Bob Rauschenberg Gallery 'Time SPLAT!' is a landmark exhibition celebrating the synergistic creativity and era-defining work of two seminal artists.

“Klaus Nomi & Kenny Scharf: Time SPLAT!: [Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex (J-118)]: “Time SPLAT!” is a landmark exhibition celebrating the synergistic creativity and era-defining work of two seminal artists who helped shape the underground art scene in New York City’s East Village in the late 1970s and early ’80s. “Time SPLAT!” bridges the gap between Kenny Scharf’s signature, ethereal "pop surrealist" landscapes and characters and the highly theatrical, extraterrestrial persona of the now legendary performer Klaus Nomi. More than a retrospective, visitors experience a playful yet profound collision or “splat” of time — where Kenny Scharf’s recurring motifs of cartoonish joy and nuclear-age anxiety meet Klaus Nomi’s operatic, avant-garde futurism. A selection of Scharf’s vibrant paintings, transformed found objects, uniquely customized clothing and cosmic printed editions are presented in direct dialogue with vintage artifacts, stage worn costumes, props and rare performance documentation capturing Nomi’s tragically brief yet spectacular career. Together, these elements mark a pivotal moment in art history when new wave music, street art and high-concept performance met, merged and forever reshaped contemporary culture. Runs through Dec. 5. For more, hear/read “Bob Rauschenberg Gallery spotlights artists who defined underground art in East Village in ‘70s-‘80s.”

Courtesy of Florida Gulf Coast University / Florida Gulf Coast University 'The Trees Know' exhibition closes Oct. 31.

“The Trees Know” [Cohen Student Union & Sugden Hall Walkway]: The FGCU Art Galleries has partnered with the Art and Language and Literature Programs to create a hybrid visual art and creative writing site-specific outdoor public exhibition. This exhibition features the coursework of FGCU students from "Introduction to Nature Writing" and "Art and Community Engagement." As the arts become increasingly integrated throughout campus, these cross-curricular efforts promote increased collaboration between students. The result of the project is a large-scale multi-panel mural on display in the highly visible walkway between the Cohen Student Union & Sugden Hall leading the way to Parking Garage 1. Closes Oct. 31.

“The Surrealist International, Fifty Years of Dreams” [Baker Museum of Art]: After its debut in Paris more than 100 years ago, surrealism was taken up by individuals and groups around the world. “The Surrealist International: Fifty Years of Dreams” explores the long trajectory and the broad reach of surrealism as a state of mind, through a rich texture of paintings, photographs, sculptures and objects drawn from the remarkable collection of Tate, United Kingdom. The exhibition includes works by the most familiar artists associated with surrealism, such as Eileen Agar, Jean Arp, Leonora Carrington, Salvador Dalí, Marcel Duchamp, Max Ernst, René Magritte, Joan Miró, Man Ray and Dorothea Tanning, as well as some whose work deserves to be better known, such as Kati Horna, Malangatana Ngwenya, Osamu Shiihara and Lionel Wendt. Opens Oct. 17. Runs to Feb. 14, 2027.

“Florida Contemporary” [Baker Museum of Art]: This annual exhibition presents four notable artists practicing in Florida. Highlighting the breadth of artistic approaches to personal, local and global themes, "Florida Contemporary" invites visitors to celebrate the state’s vibrant art scene. The artists selected for the 14th edition of this exhibition are Dustin Harewood (Jacksonville), Nicario Jiménez-Quispe (Naples), Savannah Magnolia (Tampa) and Anastasia Samoylova (Miami). [Please note that access to "Florida Contemporary" is limited during ticketed performances in Hayes Hall. Please contact patron services at 239-597-1900 prior to your visit to confirm gallery availability.] Opens Oct. 17. Runs to Feb. 14, 2027.

“Knowledge in Motion” [1st Floor, Wilson G. Bradshaw Library at Florida Gulf Coast University]: “Knowledge in Motion” is a new mural commissioned by the Wilson G. Bradshaw Library from fifth-year dual major (art and biology) FGCU student Macy Noll. The mural depicts a boat from the Vester Marine and Environmental Field Station skimming the surface while the sun’s rays illuminate divers collecting samples for FGCU research scientists to identify and catalog. For more, visit “Fifth-year FGCU student Macy Noll installing ‘Knowledge in Motion’ mural in campus library.”

Courtesy of Baker Museum / Baker Museum of Art '100 Melodies of Solitude No. 265' by artist Linling Lu.

“Lingling Lu: Fugue in 3 Voices” [Baker Museum of Art]: Baltimore and Washington, D.C.-based artist Linling Lu is best known for her circular paintings inspired by classical and contemporary music. To unite and expand experiences of art and music, the artist transforms complex musical information into painting, from an expansive view of an entire composition to a small group of notes in a measure. Her hard-edged paintings are composed of concentric rings of color that appear to vibrate and resonate with the sounds she hears in music. For this installation, "Linling Lu: Fugue in 3 Voices," Lu created new pieces inspired by the works of three master composers: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonín Dvořák and Igor Stravinsky, referencing works featured in the Naples Philharmonic Masterworks series during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. Just as a fugue interweaves different musical voices, this exhibition will entwine the influences of these three composers together into one cohesive installation that invites the viewer to consider music with their eyes as well as their ears. This synthesis of musical and visual sources of inspiration is deeply ingrained in Lu’s artistic practice: A classically trained pianist, she continues to find inspiration in the study of music and practices piano in her studio between painting sessions. Runs to Jan. 3, 2027.

“Student Photography Institute” [In the Blair Foundation Gallery on the third floor of the Baker Museum of Art]: The works featured in this exhibition were created by participants in the Artis-Naples Student Photography Institute, an intensive photography program aimed at highly motivated high school students. The instructor for the Institute is Miami-based artist, photographer and educator Tony Chirinos. Closes Oct. 4.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'The Passion of Collecting: Stories in Glass and Ceramics from the Sibrack Collection' closes Nov. 1.

“The Passion of Collecting: Stories in Glass and Ceramics from the Sibrack Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition celebrates a major gift to the permanent collection of The Baker Museum from longtime supporters Dr. Laurence and Rita Sibrack of Naples, avid art collectors for more than 30 years. The Dr. Laurence and Rita Sibrack Collection of Contemporary Glass and Ceramics comprises 74 works by 60 different artists. Together, these works represent every major process of studio glass, from flame-worked to blown to cast. Ceramics are represented by striking figurative and abstract works. The collection includes some of the best-known figures associated with the studio glass movement, including Lucio Bubacco, Dale Chihuly, Amber Cowan, Dan Dailey, Michael Glancy, Judith Schaechter, Preston Singletary, Matthew Szösz, Loretta Yang, Toots Zynsky and more. Originating in the 1960s, the studio glass movement saw artists around the United States innovating methods of utilizing glass as a medium for original artistic expression. Before this time, glass was used for functional objects and was manufactured in large factories through industrial processes. The artists of the studio glass movement created techniques that could be accomplished on a more intimate scale in their studios, where they were free to experiment and create. Closes Nov. 1. For more, visit “Baker Museum receives transformational gift of glass and ceramic art.”

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection' showcases a selection of highlights and rare treasures from the museum’s permanent collection.

“There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: In celebration of The Baker Museum’s 25th anniversary, this exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of artistic exploration and cultural preservation. Co-curated with a dedicated community advisory committee, “There & Here: New Perspectives of the Permanent Collection” showcases an exceptional selection of highlights and rare treasures from the museum’s permanent collection. Through this thoughtfully curated display, the exhibition examines the profound ways individuals preserve their identities and sustain meaningful connections to their cultural heritage, even amidst the challenges of geographical dislocation. By combining artistic expression with engaging community programs, There & Here strives to illuminate the diverse narratives of heritage and resilience. Visitors are invited to explore this compelling intersection of art and identity, gaining fresh perspectives on the museum’s enduring role in fostering connection and cultural dialogue. Ongoing (multi-year exhibition); located on second floor.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The monumental sculpture 'Dawn’s Forest,' by Louise Nevelson, is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection.

“Louise Nevelson: Dawn’s Forest” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall]: The monumental sculpture “Dawn’s Forest” by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. The work is made of various white-painted abstract wood elements, some as tall as 25 feet, created by Nevelson in her signature assemblage style over a period of more than a year. This is a permanent exhibit located in the Drackett Gallery and throughout Hayes Hall. Ongoing exhibition.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall John Henry's 'Tequila Sunrise' is one of the artistic points of interest included along the Baker Museum Sculpture Trail.

Sculpture Trail [throughout the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus and Sculpture Trail at Pelican Bay]: The Baker Museum Sculpture Trail offers a distinctive way to experience art in harmony with nature. This dynamic outdoor exhibition features sculptures from The Baker Museum’s collection and select loans, including works by George Rickey and Albert Paley. Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours anytime. Ongoing exhibition. For more, hear/read, “Baker Museum collaborates with Pelican Bay Foundation on outdoor sculpture trail.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Dale Chichuly's 'Red Chandelier'

Chihuly Collection [The Baker Museum]: Dale Chihuly is a multimedia artist known for pushing the boundaries of glass and revolutionizing the American studio glass movement. The Baker Museum is the permanent home to four of his dynamic large-scale installations: “Blue Icicle Chandelier,” “Red Chandelier,” “Red Reeds” and “Persian Seaform Ceiling.” On view to museum visitors during all normal operating hours.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Rembrandt is among the greatest printmakers to ever work in the medium.

“Rembrandt: Masterpieces in Black and White” [Naples Art Institute]: Rembrandt was more than a painter. He is among the greatest printmakers to ever work in the medium. The techniques he developed shaped the future of printmaking. With subjects ranging from biblical narratives and portraits to landscapes and scenes of everyday life, the prints included in this exhibit underscore Rembrandt’s remarkable ability to convey emotion, character, and drama through line, texture, and light. Opens Oct. 10. Runs to Jan. 24, 2027. For more, hear/read, “Naples Art Institute one of only three U.S. museums getting rare Rembrandt print show.”

Courtesy of Museum of the Everglades / Museum of the Everglades 'American Spirit, American Dream' exhibition closes Oct. 17.

“American Spirit, American Dream (America 250) Exhibit” [Museum of the Everglades]: Every year, Museum of the Everglades collaborates with its local school – one of the last two K-12 public schools on a single campus in the state of Florida – to create an exhibit that celebrates a specific aspect of the community. Students submit artwork, photos, videos, stories, interviews and more that are designed to share a part of the character and history of the area with visitors from around the world. A contest with cash prizes is held with a variety of categories open to currently enrolled students of all ages. This year, Museum of the Everglades has invited students to celebrate America 250 by sharing what the American spirit means to them and how their lives and those of their families and friends connect them to the two-and-a-half-century-long tradition of pursuing the American Dream. The exhibit will be augmented with historic information and established traditional stories that provide context for the creative responses the students have submitted. Closes Oct. 17.

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Museum / Marco Island Historical Museum In 'Underwater World,' Artist Inez Hudson exhibits paintings based on underwater photographs.

“UNDERWATER WORLD The Beauty Beneath” [Marco Island Historical Museum]: Artist Inez Hudson exhibits paintings based on underwater photographs. Hudson loves to explore themes of South Florida nature in these realistic images. She presents fascinating facts and stories around the flora and fauna painted. Closes Nov. 1, 2026.

Courtesy of Immokalee Pioneer Museum / Immokalee Pioneer Museum This exhibition is centered on storytelling, memory, and lived experiences within the immigrant community of Immokalee and neighboring communities.

“SELF DOCUMENTED: Community Memory & Lived Experience Art Exhibition” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum]: This is a community exhibition centered on storytelling, memory, and lived experiences within the immigrant community of Immokalee and neighboring communities. Closes Oct. 24.

Courtesy of Naples Depot Museum / Naples Depot Museum This exhibit celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month alongside ARTE VIVA! and Honorando Nuestra Historia.

“The Untold Stories of the Mexican Railroad Braceros of World War II” [Naples Depot Museum]: This exhibit recounts the story of the Railroad Bracero Project - the journey of workers from Mexico to the United States, and their demanding work maintaining the nation’s railways during wartime efforts. This exhibit celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month alongside ARTE VIVA! and Honorando Nuestra Historia. Runs to Dec. 23.

Courtesy of Museum of the Everglades / Museum of the Everglades 'Airboats in the Everglades' exhibition opens Oct. 20 at Museum of the Everglades.

“Airboats in the Everglades” [Museum of the Everglades]: The Everglades, with its vast expanses of sawgrass savannahs, mangrove swamps dotted with tree islands and hardwood hammocks, is almost synonymous with the airboat. While best known as waterborne thrill rides that no trip to the region is complete without, airboats serve a variety of other crucial roles ranging from search and rescue to commercial utility work. They also play a crucial role in environmental conservation. This exhibit will explore the history of the airboat from its invention at the beginning of the 1900s to the massive modern tour boats of today with explorations of those creations and innovations that were specific to the Everglades environment. There will also be a section exploring changes in airboat safety that includes never-before-displayed artifacts from the family of Willard Yates, who was the first airboat fatality at the age of 30 in 1946. An overview of airboats in popular culture spanning from Gentle Ben to Guardians of the Glades and beyond rounds out the exhibit — giving visitors the added bonus of a ready-made list of movies and old tv shows ripe for a family nostalgia night. Opens Oct. 20. Runs to Feb. 6, 2027.

Courtesy of Immokalee Pioneer Museum / Immokalee Pioneer Museum 'Screw You, Worms: A History of Screwworms and the Florida Cattle Industry' opens Oct. 27 at Immokalee Pioneer Museum.

“Screw You, Worms: A History of Screwworms and the Florida Cattle Industry” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum]: This exhibit focuses on one of Florida’s least favorite insects, the screwworm. How long have these flies been around, how do they affect wildlife and the cattle we ranch in Florida, and what is being done today? Opens Oct. 27. Runs to Feb. 27, 2027.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

For full disclosure, FGCU holds the broadcast license for WGCU. WGCU is a member-supported service of FGCU.