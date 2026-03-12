Frank Blocker performs all 17 characters in his one-man show “STABILIZED NOT CONTROLLED”

Each Wednesday evening in March, the Norris Center Auditorium in Naples is featuring performances of the multi award-winning comedy “STABILIZED NOT CONTROLLED,” written and performed by Southwest Florida-based actor, director, playwright, and educator Frank Blocker, who has been dubbed the man of 100 voices.

It’s a dark comedy blending theatre, stand-up and character comedy. The story takes place in a five-story walk up on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where the greedy landlord dubbed “Killer Joe” is fighting his rent-stabilized tenants for control of the building as the colorful cast of tenants fight to stay in their homes.

The play is truly a tour-de-force character showcase as Blocker alone performs all 17 different characters! Blocker has toured the show widely throughout the U.S. It took “best in Venue” from Fringe Fort Myers in 2024, among other awards.

We will talk with Blocker about his inspiration for the show, and what it takes as an actor to pull off such a challenging performance.