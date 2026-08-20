John DavisMorning Edition Host, Reporter, Assistant News Director
jrdavis@wgcu.org
John Davis has been a Reporter/Producer for WGCU since 2007. For more than a decade he has served as the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition. He currently serves as producer and host of WGCU’s radio talk program Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition with John Davis. Prior to joining WGCU, he worked at WDUQ-FM in Pittsburgh, PA (now WESA) covering local government and general assignments. John studied journalism at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Florida Gulf Coast University. His work has garnered awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania, the Radio Television Digital News Association, and a first-place award and “Best in Show” from the Florida Associated Press for his investigative work in 2011. Davis helped lead news team coverage around the clock during Hurricane Irma in 2017, which won a National Edward R. Morrow Award. More recently, his election and political coverage has garnered awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists and he's a 2026 Suncoast Emmy Award nominee in the Arts/Entertainment News category.
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Players Circle Theater kicks off it’s 2026-2027 performance season this month with the Broadway farce “The Nerd.” The season also includes a holiday show, a comedy, a romantic comedy, a one-man historical drama, a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell and the regional premiere of the sci-fi drama “Marjorie Prime.” We’ll explore the season ahead in a conversation with Bob Cacioppo and Ted Wincek.
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Laboratory Theater of Florida is mounting a production of playwright Martin McDonagh’s “The Pillowman.” It is simultaneously a dark comedy, crime procedural, and psychological thriller about a fiction writer being interrogated after a string of horrific child murders bear a striking resemblance to his own disturbing short stories. We will explore the show in a conversation with cast members Ryan Adair and Christian Rivero.
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We listen back to our show from 2025 featuring Emmy-nominated jazz trumpeter, vocalist and composer Benny Benack III performing live in studio with musicians from the FGCU Jazz Combo.
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In October, the Marco Island Center for the Arts will present a workshop production of the weirdly funny love story “Chameleüns.” We will explore the play in a conversation with co-authors Frank Blocker and Rochelle Burdine along with the actors and real-life married couple Dixie and Patrick Huey.
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Florida Repertory Theatre opens its 29th season with “Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary.” The show is a multimedia theater experience combining documentary film, biographical storytelling, and music performed live on stage and in synchronization with archival concert footage. We will talk with the performers and creators of the show, Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo.
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Southwest Florida-based artist Beth Carter Bell has a new exhibition coming to the Grand Atrium gallery at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in the downtown Fort Myers River District titled “Diaphanous Vision.” Ahead of the exhibit’s opening reception, Sept. 4, we take a deeper dive into the show and the Data-A aesthetic in which works in the show are grounded.
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ENCORE: “Larger Than Life Watercolors” retrospective exhibition of works by Zan Lombardo now at Cape Coral Art CenterThe Cape Coral Art Center is featuring a retrospective exhibition of works by Pine Island-based painter Zan Lombardo titled “Larger Than Life Watercolors” in reference to the large-scale watercolor scrolls that Lombardo is perhaps best known for. We’ll have an encore presentation of our recent conversation with Lombardo about her unique artistic practice, what inspires her paintings, and the evolution of her work over time.
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A conversation with the cast of Theatre Conspiracy’s production of the laugh-out-loud comedy “What Springs Forth”Theatre Conspiracy is closing it’s the summer season with a production of Carey Crim’s comedy “What Springs Forth.” We’ll talk with cast members Tiffany Campbell, Anne Reed, and Lucy Sundby.
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Voters choose Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly as their parties’ respective nominees in the race for Florida Governor. In a surprise upset, Democratic State Rep. Angie Nixon defeated Lt. Col. Alex Vindman in the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate. She now faces incumbent Ashley Moody in the November General Election. Primary contests for U.S. House seats in the sunshine state were loaded with candidates, but voters by-and-large choose to back incumbents. We’ll take a closer look at the results and what they’re setting up for the General Election in a conversation with FGCU Political Science Professor Sandra Pavelka, Ph.D., and UCF Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett, Ph.D.
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Election surprises: Cochran wins in Lee; BERT rides to victory; Schwartzel will vie against Arias in 19thPrimary election results Tuesday showed some surprising victories and expected wins across the state.