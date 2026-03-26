Fourth annual Southwest Florida Mural Festival to add new public murals to downtown Fort Myers

The fourth annual Southwest Florida Mural Festival returns in April with the goal of adding four more large-scale public art murals to downtown Fort Myers. The festival is organized by artists and Artsemble Underground co-founders Cesar Aguilera and Brian Weaver.

The mural festival represents a big part of their mission when it comes to fostering the creation of large-scale, community-focused art projects and making art accessible outside traditional galleries and institutions.

To date, their efforts have led to the creation of more than 20 public art murals on the sides of buildings around Southwest Florida, primarily in downtown Fort Myers.

This year’s featured artists were chosen from a pool of more than 30 artists competing through Artsemble Underground’s “Battle of the Arts.”

This year’s featured mural artists include Arielle Katarina, Matthew “Mully” Mulhern, Tracie Harris Thompson, and Marcus Zotter.

We’ll learn more about this year’s featured artists and the mural festival from organizers Aguilera and Weaver, and their wider effort to make art a more accessible aspect of our everyday lives.